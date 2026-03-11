Asbury Theological Seminary to Host Three-Night Tent Meeting April 16–18

Asbury Theological Seminary Tent Meeting: Renewal for the People of God — April 16–18, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. on Asbury Seminary's campus.

Asbury Seminary will host a free Tent Meeting on its Wilmore, KY, campus April 16–18, at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The theme is “Renewal for the People of God."

Tent meetings are a sacred tradition in the Wesleyan/Holiness movement—spaces where God has helped shape awakening and revival.” — Dr. David F. Watson, President of Asbury Seminary

WILMORE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asbury Theological Seminary will host a three-night Tent Meeting on its Wilmore, Kentucky, campus April 16, 17, and 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m. each evening. The event, themed “Renewal for the People of God,” is free and open to the public.Rooted in the outdoor camp meeting tradition that has shaped Wesleyan and Methodist renewal for generations, the gathering is designed to create space for worship, biblical teaching, and Spirit-led prayer. Seminary President Dr. David Watson said the event reflects both the institution’s heritage and its present mission.“Tent meetings are a sacred tradition in the Wesleyan/Holiness movement—spaces where God has helped shape awakening and revival,” Watson said. “With this worship gathering, we are drawing on that rich heritage and inviting others to join Asbury Seminary as we seek spiritual renewal in our day.”Each of the three evenings will address a distinct dimension of spiritual renewal. Thursday, April 16, will focus on renewal of personal connection with God; Friday, April 17, on the gifts and power of the Holy Spirit; and Saturday, April 18, on calling and mission. Each night will include praise and worship, preaching, and ministry prayer.Three guest preachers are featured across the three nights: the Rev. Matt Reynolds of Spirit and Truth (Thursday), Dr. Kim Maas of Kim Maas Ministries (Friday), and Asbury Seminary Professor Dr. Luther Oconer (Saturday).Attendance for the event is anticipated from Asbury Seminary students, staff, faculty, friends, as well as members of the broader Wilmore and Asbury University communities.For more information on the event and the guest speakers, please visit asbury.to/tent About Asbury Theological SeminaryAsbury Theological Seminary was founded in 1923 to prepare and send forth well-trained, sanctified, Spirit-filled, evangelistic ministers to spread scriptural holiness around the world. Today, thousands of Asbury Theological Seminary graduates flourish in every state, on every continent, and in every time zone, reaching the world through evangelism, missions, church planting, preaching, teaching, and counseling. Asbury Theological Seminary continues its mission in providing holistic ministerial preparation as an interdenominational institution with a flagship campus in Wilmore, Ky., and extension sites in Memphis, Orlando, Tampa, and Tulsa, and fully online degree programs. For more information, please visit asburyseminary.edu ###

