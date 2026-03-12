MIAMI BOOK FAIR LAUNCHES STORIES WE SHARE: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH VOICES

Bestselling author Allegra Goodman is among the featured writers appearing at Miami Book Fair’s Stories We Share: A Nu Reads Celebration on March 18

New Literary Series Launches March 18 with Acclaimed Authors and Marks Miami Introduction of Jewish Book Council’s Nu Reads

Stories We Share reflects Miami Book Fair’s commitment to amplifying diverse voices and creating meaningful dialogue through literature.” — Lissette Mendez, Executive Director of Miami Book Fair

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Book Fair today announced the launch of Stories We Share : A Celebration of Jewish Voices, a new ongoing literary series spotlighting Jewish storytelling in all its breadth and complexity. The inaugural event, Stories We Share: A Nu Reads Celebration, presented for this special evening in partnership with the Jewish Book Council’s Nu Reads subscription program, takes place Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus and features nationally recognized authors Maya Arad, Allegra Goodman, Rachel Kadish and Tova Mirvis in conversation with Tony Award-winning producer and writer Stacey Mindich.Presented by the Stacey and Eric Mindich Fund for Jewish Stories, the evening also marks the introduction of Nu Reads to Miami audiences. Curated by the Jewish Book Council, Nu Reads is a bi-monthly subscription program delivering exceptional Jewish literature directly to readers while building community through shared reading experiences.Rooted in Miami Book Fair’s Jewish Life and Culture initiative, Stories We Share builds on the Fair’s longstanding mission to use literature as a bridge between communities. In a city shaped by layered identities and global diaspora voices, the series creates space for Jewish writers and thinkers to explore tradition, reinvention and contemporary life through story.“Stories We Share reflects Miami Book Fair’s commitment to amplifying diverse voices and creating meaningful dialogue through literature,” said Lissette Mendez, Executive Director of Miami Book Fair. “We are proud to partner with Jewish Book Council on this event to bring Nu Reads to Miami and to launch this series with authors whose work challenges, inspires and connects readers across generations.”“Jewish stories have always held a vital place in our culture,” said Stacey Mindich, “I created this fund to affirm that the joys and sorrows of the Jewish experience, deeply rooted in narrative, remain dynamic, integral and visible in the national cultural landscape. I’m thrilled to partner with the Miami Book Fair to ensure that the Jewish story is celebrated in this city, which has long been so very important to American Judaism.”About Stories We Share: A Nu Reads CelebrationThe March 18 event centers on a panel discussion featuring four nationally acclaimed authors whose work spans fiction, memoir and literary scholarship:Maya Arad is the author of twelve books of Hebrew fiction and serves as writer in residence at Stanford University’s Taube Center for Jewish Studies. She will present her novel, Happy New Year, the inaugural Nu Reads selection.Allegra Goodman is the author of seven novels, including the national bestseller Isola, a Reese’s Book Club selection, and Sam, a Read with Jenna pick. She will discuss her new novel, This Is Not About Us (February 2026), the current Nu Reads selection.Rachel Kadish is an award-winning novelist whose book The Weight of Ink was a USA Today bestseller and recipient of a National Jewish Book Award. She will be featured in conversation around The Weight of Ink.Tova Mirvis is the nationally bestselling author of four novels. Her memoir The Book of Separation was a New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice, and she currently serves as Nu Reads writer-in-residence. She will present, We Would Never, her latest work of fiction.Following the discussion, guests are invited to an after party to enjoy a live music performance inspired by Klezmer roots, ‘30s Jazz, and modern Jewish folk sounds featuring The French Swing Collective and the vocal stylings of Shira Lee & Wendell Morrison, along with mingling and light refreshments.Books by the featured authors will be available for purchase on-site through Books & Books, with signing opportunities to follow. Nu Reads subscriptions and limited-edition book boxes curated around Goodman’s new novel will also be available for purchase, with all subscription sales handled by the Nu Reads team.EVENT DETAILSStories We Share: A Nu Reads CelebrationDate: Wednesday, March 18, 2026Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.Location: Auditorium (Building 1, 2nd Floor) and Building 1 Atrium and Plaza, Miami Dade College Wolfson CampusAdmission: Free; RSVP required at https://www.miamibookfair.com/event/stories-we-share-a-nu-reads-celebration/ Book Sales: On-site by Books & Books and Nu ReadsFuture events in the Stories We Share series will be announced as the program develops.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.