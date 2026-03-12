2026 Sports Philanthropy World Conference to be hosted by Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy

Lilly Family School of Philanthropy Logo Sports Philanthropy World 2026 Logo SPN Shield Logo

Lilly Family School of Philanthropy’s growing Sports Philanthropy Initiative will take center stage by hosting SPW2026 in August 2026 in Indianapolis.

Sports brings so much positive energy to our communities. There is so much implicit philanthropy in sports that leads to constructive civic engagement through better research, teaching and convening.” — Amir Pasic, Ph.D, Dean, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy has been selected to host the Sports Philanthropy World Conference 2026 (SPW2026), which will be held August 3-5, 2026 on the Indiana University Indianapolis campus in downtown Indianapolis.

SPW2026 is part of the IU Lilly Family School of Philanthropy’s Sports Philanthropy Initiative, a new and emerging area of focus for the school. The initiative includes custom sports philanthropy education and training opportunities for students and professionals interested and working in sports philanthropy, designed to help them make a greater impact. Offerings include an Athlete to Advocate executive certificate program for professional athletes and teams, such as the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. The school also partners with the NCAA to offer a joint training program for prospective athletic directors.

The annual Sports Philanthropy World Conference is a program of the Sports Philanthropy Network, a nonprofit dedicated to building the pipeline of philanthropy to create social impact in communities through sports. Launched in 2019, Sports Philanthropy World convenes professional and amateur athletes, sports executives, philanthropists, nonprofit executives, family offices, venture philanthropy, fundraising professionals, foundations, team ownership groups, community sports organizations, sports commissions and sports brands.

“The Sports Philanthropy Network is excited to partner with the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, the world’s first school of philanthropy, to host this dynamic gathering of athletes and experts from all parts of the sports world,” said Roy D. Kessel, Founder of Sports Philanthropy Network. “This is a tremendous opportunity for us to collaborate with a world-class institution that is taking a leadership role in developing innovative and elite sports philanthropy programming for our field.”

During the conference, participants will engage in informational sessions on the latest developments and trends in sports philanthropy. Attendees also will participate in practical learning sessions to increase their knowledge and strengthen their skills in a wide range of focus areas and practices. Scheduled panels include athletes using their platforms for change; media influence on philanthropy; how women are changing the philanthropy landscape; leagues’ and player associations’ participation in philanthropy; and team owners setting a culture of philanthropy. SPW2026 will also feature new elements including: 1) Service project; 2) Pitch Competition; 3) Sports Philanthropy Awards Show; and 4) Youth Philanthrofest.

“The Lilly Family School of Philanthropy is delighted to collaborate with the Sports Philanthropy Network and welcome to Indianapolis colleagues who share our commitment to helping people across sports make an even bigger difference in our communities and our world,” said Amir Pasic, Ph.D, the Eugene R. Tempel dean of the school. “Sports can bring so much positive energy to our communities. There is so much implicit philanthropy in sports that can lead to constructive civic engagement through better research, teaching and convening. We’re looking forward to engaging with fellow leaders who are helping to advance sports philanthropy.”

“Understanding philanthropy is important for athletes and others who work in and around sports. They have a special platform from which they can make a positive impact and inform, inspire and equip others to help organizations and causes they support,” said LaKoya Gardner, who co-leads sports philanthropy training programs at the school. “This can include starting their own nonprofit or foundation, supporting nonprofits in their community, serving as a spokesperson for a nonprofit organization or cause, donating funds, and more.”

For the most current details, registration information and room blocks, please visit: SportsPhilanthropyNetwork.org/Sports-Philanthropy-World-2026.

ABOUT THE SPORTS PHILANTHROPY WORLD CONFERENCE: Launched in 2019, the Sports Philanthropy World Conference brings together athletes, foundations, community sports nonprofits, teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, sports business executives and a large array of leaders and organizations in and around the sports philanthropy sector. Join us for this annual event to connect with visionaries and leaders who are demonstrating their passion and striving to change lives and transform communities.

ABOUT SPORTS PHILANTHROPY NETWORK: Sports Philanthropy Network creates social impact by creating collaborations with athletes, foundations, community sports nonprofits and larger sports organizations (teams, leagues, governing bodies, associations, universities, etc.). Sports Philanthropy Network builds stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities by: amplifying the community and philanthropic work of athletes and sports organizations; connecting nonprofits to the people, resources and technologies that they need to be successful; providing professional development and educational programs (such as the Sports Philanthropy Academy and Resilience Alliances); and by serving as a resource to global nonprofits. Sports Philanthropy Network continues its expansion with an eye towards launching international programming in 2027. For more information about Sports Philanthropy Network, please visit their website at https://SportsPhilanthropyNetwork.org.

ABOUT THE INDIANA UNIVERSITY LILLY FAMILY SCHOOL OF PHILANTHROPY:

The Lilly Family School of Philanthropy is dedicated to improving philanthropy and the world by training and empowering students and professionals to be innovators and leaders who create positive and lasting change. The school offers a comprehensive approach to philanthropy through its undergraduate, graduate, Ph.D., PhilD, certificate and professional development programs, its research and international programs, and through The Fund Raising School, Lake Institute on Faith & Giving, Mays Family Institute on Diverse Philanthropy, Women’s Philanthropy Institute, and the Muslim Philanthropy Initiative. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook.



