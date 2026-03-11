Mirasys Welcomes Back Gaming Industry Specialist Ryan Snow to Lead Key Accounts

Ryan Snow

Ryan Snow Takes the Lead Role as the Key Accounts Manager at Mirasys.

His experience in the gaming sector, combined with his deep technical understanding of surveillance infrastructure, makes him an invaluable asset as we continue expanding our presence” — Carl Raubenheimer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirasys , a global leader in open video management software and intelligent surveillance solutions, today announced the return of Ryan Snow, who will play a key role in expanding the company’s presence across critical infrastructure, gaming, government, and enterprise security markets.Snow previously served as a Sales Engineer at Mirasys, where he helped introduce and deploy the company’s powerful VMS platform across numerous high-profile gaming environments. His work contributed to the successful rollout of Mirasys systems across several tribal casino operations, helping establish the company as a trusted technology provider within one of the most demanding surveillance sectors.With Snow’s return, Mirasys strengthens its commitment to delivering scalable, high-performance video management solutions designed for environments that demand reliability, speed, and intelligence.“Ryan understands the real-world security challenges our customers face,” said Carl Raubenheimer, CEO of Mirasys USA. “His experience with complex surveillance deployments and deep knowledge of the Mirasys platform make him uniquely positioned to help our customers protect their operations while getting the most value from their security infrastructure.”Mirasys has built a reputation for delivering enterprise-grade video management technology, capable of managing massive amounts of video data while enabling rapid search, analytics, and system scalability. The platform is trusted by organizations that operate around the clock, including gaming operators, government facilities, healthcare organizations, and corporate enterprises.Snow will work closely with partners, integrators, and end users to support system design, deployment strategy, and the continued expansion of Mirasys across North America.“Mirasys has always been focused on solving real problems for security professionals,” said Snow. “I’m excited to be back and working with customers who rely on technology that simply has to work—every minute of every day.”With Snow rejoining the team, Mirasys continues to expand its ability to support organizations seeking powerful video intelligence, open architecture integration, and future-ready security infrastructure.AboutMirasys is one of the leading suppliers of open platform Video Management Systems (VMS). Founded in 1996, Mirasys focuses on the most valuable asset of your operation: DATA Based in Helsinki, Finland, the company operates in over 40 countries with regional representations. The local teams cooperate with leading distributors, system integrators, security service providers, and large customers. More than 70,000 customers use Mirasys systems with over one million connected cameras.

