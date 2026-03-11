A Decade of Resilience, a Lifetime of Impact

Resilience Recovery Resources marks 10 years of care for adolescent & young adult males. Join us Mar. 27, 12–3 PM in West Palm Beach.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilience Recovery Resources celebrates ten years of compassionate care and transformative impact in specialized substance abuse and co-occurring mental health treatment for adolescent and young adult males.

Join staff and community for a milestone anniversary event on Friday, March 27, from 12:00–3:00 PM at their clinical building on North Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach.

A Trusted Provider

Over the past decade, Resilience Recovery has grown from a vision into a trusted provider, delivering evidence-based care, thoughtful programming, and community-centered support. This celebration honors the staff whose dedication has made a lasting difference in the lives they've touched.

What to Expect at the Celebration

Attendees will enjoy live music from a DJ, interactive games, a video booth to capture memories, made-to-order pizza, a coffee cart, and commemorative swag for every guest.

Honoring People, Partnerships & What Lies Ahead

During the event, Resilience Recovery Resources will honor individuals and collaborators whose dedication exemplifies the collective commitment to healing and growth. The gathering offers a chance to reflect on accomplishments, reconnect with partners, and look ahead to continued impact.

Staff and community partners are invited to join the celebration. Come for music, food, games, and conversation as we mark a decade of resilience and a lifetime of impact.

Event: Friday, March 27, 12:00–3:00 PM, North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach.

