Michelle Tyo-Johnson Named 2026 Women of Influence by Insight

Michelle Tyo-Johnson recognized as a 2026 Women of Influence honoree by Insight Publications in Northeast Wisconsin. Insight Publications announces the 2026 Women of Influence honorees in Northeast Wisconsin, recognizing leaders making an impact across business and the community. NorthCoast Media Group Logo

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NorthCoast Media Group , the parent company of Image Studios & Made Ya Look, is proud to announce that President and CEO Michelle Tyo-Johnson has been named a 2026 Woman of Influence by Insight Publications . The annual Women of Influence Awards recognize exceptional women who are shaping the future of business, nonprofit leadership, and community development across Northeast Wisconsin.Michelle was honored in the Business Owner category for her leadership and entrepreneurial vision. Through NorthCoast Media Group, she has helped businesses, community leaders, and mission driven organizations amplify their voices through strategic storytelling, media production, and event experiences.“I am deeply honored to be included among such an inspiring group of leaders,” said Tyo-Johnson. “This recognition reflects the incredible clients, partners and nonprofits who trust us with their stories and collaborate to create meaningful impact in our community.”The 2026 Women of Influence honorees will be featured in the August issue of Insight and celebrated at an awards event on Tuesday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oneida Casino Hotel in Green Bay. The event will include networking, lunch, and remarks from the honorees as they share their leadership journeys.Registration is open now through July 23. To register, visit:Insight’s Women of Influence Awards program recognizes leaders selected from more than 75 nominations across an 18-county region. A selection committee including past honorees and members of Insight’s editorial team chose this year’s recipients.NorthCoast Media Group congratulates all of the 2026 Women of Influence honorees and looks forward to celebrating the leaders who continue to strengthen and inspire Northeast Wisconsin.

