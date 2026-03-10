Submit Release
Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al-Sharaa made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

AZERBAIJAN, March 10 - 10 March 2026, 19:21

On March 10, Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al-Sharaa made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, they expressed concern over the tensions in the Middle East region, and emphasized the need to prevent steps that could negatively affect the security and stability of regional states.

During the phone call, both leaders touched upon bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Syria, noting that both sides are interested in strengthening relations and expanding cooperation in various fields. They agreed to continue contacts.

