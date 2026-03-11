Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council delivered press statements

AZERBAIJAN, March 11 - To His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Your Eminence Ayatollah Khamenei,

I congratulate you on your appointment as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Once again, I extend my condolences to you on the tragic passing of your father, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran,...

09 March 2026, 16:40