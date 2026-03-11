3000 Disability Advocates in New York to Rally at Rockland Community College

NY Disability Rights Rally

Rally is a call to action for state and federal elected officials to ensure a budget and policies that invests in children and adults with special needs.

"We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the NYS Legislature on progress made. However, we must make necessary investments for supports and services that people with disabilities need.” — Randi Rios-Castro, CEO, Jawonio

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the clock winds down to the April 1st deadline on the NYS State Budget an estimated 3,000 advocates, service providers, people with disabilities , families, and allies will gather for Rally in the Valley 2026 to make a closing argument on Thursday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Rockland Community College. Hosted by Jawonio and 40 agencies from all over New York State, the rally will include self-advocates, staff, and familiesThis year’s rally calls on both state and federal policymakers to take urgent action to stabilize the disability services system by addressing the direct support professional (DSP) workforce crisis, Medicaid funding and policy decisions, and an escalating cost-of-living crisis that is pushing workers out of the field. Many DSPs earn wages that are incompatible with the cost of housing, transportation, food, and health care in New York. Rising health insurance costs have further strained an already underpaid workforce. Mental Health and Education Program funding will be front and center as well.At the same time, organizers worry about Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for staff regarding work authorization that is currently in federal court. If the staff who are on TPS must return to their home countries, such as Haiti, (which is currently at a Stage 4 level warning issued by the US State Department) this will devastate the workforce where agencies will lose hundreds of staff individually, and potentially thousands of workers across NYS. Randi Rios Castro, CEO, Jawonio: We are grateful to Governor Hochul and our state legislators for the investments made over the past five years, including funding that has helped increase Direct Support Professional wages and strengthen services. Continued investment is essential to ensure providers can sustain high-quality supports and that people with disabilities can live full and meaningful lives in their communities. Erik Geizer, The ARC of New York, CEO “Sustaining quality supports requires sustained investment. The Legislature must fully fund the 2.7% Targeted Inflationary Increase and CareForce initiatives to stabilize providers, strengthen our workforce, and ensure New Yorkers with disabilities receive the services they rely on.”Jeffery Fox, Chairman, Hudson Valley Service Providers( a coalition of 24 voluntary nonprofit providers of services and support for people with I/DD across ten counties of the Hudson Valley) He said, "While we greatly appreciate the important investments in our system made by the Hochul administration over the past several years, this year's proposal of 1.7% Targeted Inflationary Increase is clearly not enough. Providers across the state still have staff turnover rates that are way too high, and massive vacant positions that they can't fill or keep filled. Without proper ongoing investment in our sector, the prior years' investments and progress we have made will fade away."Participants will make these calls to action to our New York State Assembly and Senate members, as well as Congressman Mike Lawler

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.