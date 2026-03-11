Dane Sarkov Launches the Sarkov Trilogy — A Neuroscience-Based Marketing System Built Specifically for Course Creators

Three-book series and companion AI tools apply peer-reviewed brain science to the specific problem of selling digital education online

The neuroscience gives you the operating system underneath the tactics. Once you understand why the brain responds to specific triggers, every marketing decision becomes clearer.” — Dane Sarkov

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dane Sarkov, author and digital product strategist, has launched the Sarkov Trilogy, a three-book series applying neuroscience research to the marketing challenges faced by online course creators. The trilogy, now available on Amazon, comprises The Science of Sold, The Science of Launch, and The Science of Audience, each addressing a distinct phase of the course creator's business.The series enters a crowded marketing education space with a differentiated premise: that most courses fail not because of poor content, but because their creators have no framework for understanding how the human brain makes purchasing decisions. Drawing on peer-reviewed research from behavioral economists, neuroscientists, and consumer psychologists, including Daniel Kahneman's work on loss aversion, Paul Zak's studies on oxytocin and narrative, and Carleton University's research on visual trust judgments, Sarkov translates academic findings into actionable marketing infrastructure.The Science of Sold covers conversion architecture: sales pages, email sequences, pricing psychology, and checkout optimization. The Science of Launch maps the complete launch arc, from the seed phase weeks before cart open through the neurochemical close, to the brain science that determines whether a launch succeeds or stalls. The Science of Audience addresses the foundation both books depend on: building a subscriber base neurologically primed to buy before a cart ever opens.Alongside the trilogy, Sarkov has released two companion AI tools. The Sarkov Engine is a conversion optimization specialist for sales pages, and The Sarkov Sequence is an email marketing specialist. Both tools apply the same framework as the books directly to a creator's existing copy, offering specific diagnosis and rewrite rather than generic advice."Most marketing advice for course creators is either too generic or too tactical," said Sarkov. "The neuroscience gives you the operating system underneath the tactics. Once you understand why the brain responds to specific triggers, every marketing decision becomes clearer."All three books and the companion AI tools are available at www.danesarkov.com ________________________________________Media Contact: Dane Sarkov dane@danesarkov.com danesarkov.com

