United Restoration Named Best Fire Damage Restoration Service in Fort Lauderdale for 2026 by Expertise.com

Being recognized by Expertise.com is meaningful for our entire team. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our community places in us during difficult situations.” — Jordan Cohen

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Restoration , a South Florida disaster recovery company specializing in fire, water, and storm damage restoration, has been recognized by Expertise.com as the Best Fire Damage Restoration Service in Fort Lauderdale for 2026.The recognition highlights United Restoration’s continued commitment to providing reliable restoration services to homeowners and businesses throughout Broward County and the surrounding South Florida region.Fire damage often leaves properties facing structural damage, smoke contamination, and water damage from firefighting efforts. Restoration professionals play an essential role in helping property owners stabilize buildings, begin the cleanup process, and restore properties safely.United Restoration has developed a strong reputation in the Fort Lauderdale area for rapid emergency response and guiding property owners through the restoration process with clear communication and professional service.“Being recognized by Expertise.com is meaningful for our entire team,” said Jordan Cohen, Executive Vice President of United Restoration. “Our focus has always been on helping homeowners and businesses recover quickly after unexpected damage. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our community places in us during difficult situations.”Serving Fort Lauderdale and communities throughout Broward County, United Restoration provides emergency response and restoration services that address the full scope of fire-related damage, including smoke cleanup, structural repairs, debris removal, and restoration of affected materials.The company works closely with property owners, insurance providers, and contractors to help streamline the restoration process and return properties to safe, livable conditions as efficiently as possible.Recognition in the Fort Lauderdale MarketBeing named Best Fire Damage Restoration Service in Fort Lauderdale for 2026 reflects United Restoration’s consistent service quality and commitment to supporting South Florida property owners during emergencies.As fire, storm, and water damage events continue to impact homes and businesses throughout the region, restoration companies play a critical role in helping communities recover safely and efficiently.For property owners facing fire damage in Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding Broward County area, this recognition reinforces United Restoration’s reputation as a trusted restoration partner.About the Expertise.com Selection ProcessExpertise.com identifies and reviews top service providers across more than 200 industries throughout the United States. Each month, the platform evaluates thousands of businesses through a multi-step process that considers factors such as reputation, credibility, experience, professionalism, and customer satisfaction.Businesses selected for Expertise.com’s Best Service lists demonstrate consistent performance across these criteria, helping consumers identify reliable professionals within their local markets.About United RestorationUnited Restoration is a South Florida restoration company providing emergency response and recovery services for fire damage, water damage, mold remediation, and storm-related property damage. The company serves residential and commercial clients throughout Fort Lauderdale and Broward County, helping property owners stabilize, repair, and restore damaged structures after unexpected events.Learn more at:

