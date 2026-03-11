Sacred Calligraphy Healing Exhibition with Dr. Master Sha to Open the Breed Life Foundation’s 15th Annual Charity Event

Breed Life, Dr. & Master Sha, and Kings Auctions Inc charity event

An inspiring afternoon of art, healing, and philanthropy in Beverly Hills supporting kidney donation awareness and youth mental health.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kings Auctions Beverly Hills is honored to present a special Calligraphy Healing Exhibition with Dr. & Master Sha , taking place on March 28, 2026 in Beverly Hills as part of the Breed Life Foundation’s 15th Annual Charity Event, held in partnership with the We Are Enough Movement.The exhibition will offer guests a unique opportunity to experience the sacred calligraphy of Dr. and Master Zhi Gang Sha, a Tao Grandmaster, world-renowned healer, and internationally recognized spiritual teacher. His calligraphy is known not only as visual art but as vibrational art, created with intention to support healing, transformation, and inner harmony.Through ancient Tao wisdom expressed in calligraphy, these works are designed to uplift consciousness and support emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being. Many people who spend time with the calligraphy describe the experience as deeply calming, centering, and uplifting.Guests attending the exhibition will have the opportunity to explore how sacred calligraphy may support:• restoring inner balance• reducing stress and emotional blockages• cultivating peace and mental clarity• enhancing vitality and overall well-beingA special highlight of the afternoon will include a rare visitation opportunity with Dr. & Master Sha, allowing guests to meet him and learn more about the philosophy and healing principles behind sacred calligraphy.Event DetailsCalligraphy Healing ExhibitionMarch 28, 2026Beverly Hills, CaliforniaThe Master Sha Calligraphy Exhibition and Healing Room will open at 4:00 PM, where guests are invited to explore the artwork and experience the transformative energy of sacred calligraphy.At 7:00 PM, the evening will transition into the Breed Life Foundation’s 15th Annual Charity Event, bringing together philanthropists, community leaders, and supporters committed to raising awareness and support for initiatives focused on kidney donation awareness and youth mental health.The calligraphy exhibition will remain open throughout the evening for guests who wish to continue viewing and experiencing the art during the charity program.The evening will also feature special guests, live music, entertainment, and a charity program, creating a memorable gathering dedicated to compassion, healing, and positive global impact.Kings Auctions Beverly Hills is proud to present the Calligraphy Healing Exhibition of Dr. & Master Sha, in collaboration with Breed Life Foundation and the We Are Enough Movement.Guests are warmly invited to attend this inspiring evening celebrating art, healing, philanthropy, and service to humanity.Exhibition Information & RSVP:Sales@Kings-Auctions.comCharity Event Tickets & Sponsor Tables:breedlifefoundation.org

