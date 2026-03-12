Sodoma Law Welcomes Karen Price as Director of Operations

Seasoned Operations and Engagement Leader Brings Deep Community Ties and Strategic Vision to Growing Regional Firm

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regional family law firm Sodoma Law is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Price as Director of Operations. In this newly expanded leadership role, Price oversees all operations for Sodoma Professional Services—the administrative arm of Sodoma Law responsible for accounting, HR, operations and IT, and marketing—across all seven of the firm’s locations.Price brings extensive experience spanning the legal, nonprofit, and corporate sectors. Before joining Sodoma Law, she spent three years with a prominent Charlotte-area law firm. Previously, she held the role of Vice President of Engagement at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, where she spearheaded large-scale, high-visibility events, cultivated strategic connections, and supported economic development efforts to attract new organizations and investment to the Charlotte region.“What drew me to Sodoma Law was the opportunity to champion thoughtful, forward-looking solutions for our clients and colleagues across the region,” said Price. “Throughout my career, the common thread has been a commitment to clients and community—values that are deeply embedded in Sodoma Law’s culture and immediately resonated with me. Each of our offices has its own character and strong community ties. My goal is to honor what makes each location unique while advancing what’s best for the firm as a whole.”In her role as Director of Operations, Price is responsible for the firm’s strategic vision and operational health across all locations. She is focused on identifying growth opportunities, navigating emerging challenges such as evolving technology and guiding decisions about market expansion. She is also engaged in marketing and creative initiatives—a scope that reflects her belief in leading with a broad, forward-looking perspective.A Charlotte native and Queens University, McColl School of Business graduate with a marketing concentration, Price is deeply connected to the communities that Sodoma Law serves. With family connections throughout the Carolinas, she brings a personal appreciation for the small-town character that defines each of Sodoma Law’s seven locations.As the largest family law practice across the Carolinas, Sodoma Law is focused on leaving clients better than when they found them—eliminating blind spots, empowering clarity, and providing real life perspective on how to navigate divorce and family transitions. If you’re interested in connecting with Karen Price, please contact her at kprice@sodomalaw.com and for more information about Sodoma Law, visit https://sodomalaw.com/ About Sodoma LawSodoma Law is a family law firm serving clients across North and South Carolina. Sodoma Law is known for its fearless and compassionate approach to divorce, custody, complex family law matters, trusts, estates, mediation, arbitration, and parenting coordination, providing experienced counsel and strong advocacy at every stage of the legal process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.