Kubotek Kosmos Launches 8.0 Release of MBD Utility Products

For the 8.0 release, all four products have added full support for the "Saved Views" functionality. Enabling these saved views can fulfill the role of traditional drawings at the manufacturing stage but without breaking the digital thread. (Model: Action Engineering)

Support Added for Saved Cutting Planes and CUI Markings in Reports

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kubotek Kosmos , a leader in engineering and manufacturing geometric software technology, announced the 8.0 major release of its Validate Revision , Convert, and View products. These Model-based Definition (MBD) file utility programs utilize proprietary Kubotek Kosmos modeling technology to support high-fidelity sharing of critical 3D CAD and Product Manufacturing Information (PMI) data across the manufacturing supply chain. Version 8 updates support for major CAD file formats, adds visualization of sectioned views, and expands report compliance marking options. The new software is available for customers to download immediately.Saved Cutting PlanesModel-based Definition views/captures stored in numerous CAD formats are easily accessed from the part tree of all four MBD Utility products. These views always have a saved 3D orientation and usually also define a set of visible annotations. In some cases, these views also have an active cutting plane which sections the part for improved visibility of interior features. For the 8.0 release all four products have added full support for these view cutting plane attributes. An example of such a view, which is now fully supported in the version 8.0 products, is shown in the related image.CUI MarkingsThe 8.0 version of Kubotek Kosmos Validate software now provides options to insert CUI compliance marking text onto the program’s tamper-proof validation reports. This text is required for documents related to certain classes of engineering data designated as Controlled Unclassified Information by the Pentagon. The added features are in compliance with DOPSR 25-P-0275 published in December of 2024.Updated CAD File SupportReading of 3D CAD files across Kubotek Kosmos MBD utility software programs has been updated to support new versions of nine file formats:• Autodesk Fusion 2605.1.39• Autodesk Inventor 2026• Dassault Systemes (DS) CATIA V6/3DExperience 2026• DS SolidWorks 2026• ISO STEP AP242 Edition 4• PTC Creo 12.0• Siemens Digital Industries Software (SDIS) NX 22512• SDIS Parasolid V38• SDIS Solid Edge 2026Reading of CKD files in the Validate and Revision products has also been extended to support the Kubotek Kosmos KeyCreator 2026 format.Free trials of Kubotek Kosmos software are available. Kubotek Kosmos is also seeking referral partners and qualified resellers for these products. For more information, visit KubotekKosmos.com.About Kubotek KosmosKubotek Kosmos is a leader in geometric software technology for engineering and manufacturing. The technology empowers specialized software to utilize engineering data from numerous sources at high-fidelity and optimal performance. Our applications in manufacturing assure many of the world's most advanced build-to-model suppliers creating complex aerospace components that precise part definitions are being exchanged correctly between engineering systems. Our flexible direct CAD products are popular in tooling design and unconstrained conceptual modeling. The proprietary multi-platform geometric technology, available for licensing, implements the latest hardware and software standards to speed time to market, reduce costs, and improve quality.Kubotek Kosmos development and support staff are based in Marlborough, Massachusetts. It operates through a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Kubotek Corporation which is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.###

