The Isling at Savannah Harbor Welcomes Greg Hall Custom Homes to Builders Guild

SAVANNAH , GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trilogy Investment Company, a fully integrated residential development and investment company, today announced that Greg Hall Custom Homes has joined The Isling at Savannah Harbor’s Builders Guild, further advancing the carefully planned evolution of the luxury residential community on Hutchinson Island.Located at the heart of Savannah Harbor, just minutes from the city’s riverfront and downtown Historic District, The Isling is a 36-acre, multi-phased waterfront development. The decision to welcome Greg Hall Custom Homes into the Builders Guild reflects a deliberate approach to growth, guided by the firm’s longstanding reputation for craftsmanship, integrity and design excellence in the Savannah market.Founded in 1984, Greg Hall Custom Homes is a second-generation, Savannah-based builder with more than four decades of experience and more than 60 industry awards. Known for its thoughtful architectural approach and attention to detail, the firm brings deep local knowledge and a strong client-focused ethos to The Isling’s next phase of development.At The Isling, Hall will lead the creation of custom riverfront residences, working directly with buyers to design and build homes that reflect both individual vision and the community’s broader architectural framework. Each residence will be tailored to its setting, drawing on Hall’s understanding of Savannah’s architectural heritage and the Lowcountry landscape.“Greg Hall Custom Homes is a natural addition to The Isling’s Builders Guild,” said Jason Joseph, CEO and Managing Partner of Trilogy Investment Company. “Greg’s work reflects the same values that guide this community—careful design, enduring quality and a deep respect for place. His experience and local perspective will play an important role as we continue shaping the riverfront homes at The Isling.”The Isling will feature a curated mix of luxury residences, including single-family homes, duets and rowhomes, designed to embrace river views, natural surroundings and Savannah’s architectural traditions. Planned amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, bocce and pickleball courts, and landscaped gathering spaces.“Joining The Isling’s Builders Guild is an opportunity I value greatly,” said Greg Hall, founder of Greg Hall Custom Homes. “The collaborative nature of this project, paired with its setting and long-term vision, aligns closely with how we approach our work. I look forward to partnering with homeowners to create riverfront residences that feel personal, timeless and grounded in Savannah’s character.”Sales for The Isling at Savannah Harbor are being led by Engel & Völkers, providing buyers with a highly personalized experience. For more information, visit www.theisling.com ###About Trilogy Investment CompanyTrilogy Investment Company is a fully integrated residential development and investment company with target markets in the Southeast, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the U.S. Led by a team of investment, development and construction professionals, Trilogy Investment Company provides build-to-rent and for-sale communities for residents seeking either the stability and social benefits of home ownership but rent by choice, or residents seeking extraordinary for-sale single-family and townhouse options. Whether built-to-rent or for-sale, these communities are located in desirable neighborhoods near good schools and major economic drivers. All communities offer luxurious finishes and coveted amenities for like-minded families and young professionals. To learn more about Trilogy Investment Company, visit www.trilogyic.com About Greg Hall Custom HomesGreg Hall Custom Homes is a second-generation custom home builder based in Savannah, Georgia, with a legacy of crafting finely detailed, award-winning residences since 1984. Known for blending exceptional craftsmanship with innovative design, Greg Hall offers full-service custom homebuilding and in-house design services tailored to each client’s vision. With more than 60 industry awards and deep roots in the Lowcountry, the firm is recognized for delivering distinctive homes that reflect both timeless style and local character. To learn more about Greg Hall Custom Homes, visit greghallcustomhomes.com.About Engel & Völkers SavannahEngel & Völkers Savannah is a premier real estate brokerage serving the Savannah, GA, market, specializing in luxury residential properties and lifestyle-driven real estate experiences. As part of the global Engel & Völkers network, a renowned international real estate brand with more than 1,000 locations across 35+ countries, the Savannah office combines local expertise with international reach to guide buyers and sellers through the property process with personalized service and market insight. Through its trusted advisors, Engel & Völkers Savannah offers comprehensive support and strategic marketing tailored to each client’s real estate goals. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Savannah, visit savannah.evrealestate.com

