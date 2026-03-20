Jonathan Whistman & Andy Elliott Release New Book on Building Successful, Data-Driven Sales Teams

"Unrecruitable: Build The Sales Team Your Competition Can't Steal or Beat."

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan Whistman, bestselling author of "The Sales Boss," announced the release of his new book " Unrecruitable: Build The Sales Team Your Competition Can't Steal or Beat ." The book is co-authored with sales training leader Andy Elliott, founder of Elliott Hire, and launched February 2026.The book addresses a critical business problem in sales. Sales representative turnover averages 35% annually, nearly three times higher than other professions. This costs companies between one and two-and-a-half times each employee's salary in recruiting, training, and lost opportunities."Most sales teams are broken because leaders hire by gut instinct and hope culture will fix itself," said Whistman."Unrecruitable shows you how to engineer both: predictive hiring that identifies top performers before they're hired, and Sacred Rhythms that create cultures so strong your best people become impossible to steal."Two Methodologies, One SystemUnrecruitable combines Whistman's Sales Boss frameworks for culture design and predictive hiring with Elliott's Warrior protocols for daily training and mental toughness. The result is The Performance Machine, a complete operating system for building elite sales organizations.Whistman has spent twenty years studying what separates top sales leaders. He has observed over 2,500 sales calls and developed predictive models through his company WhoHire. Elliott has trained over 500,000 salespeople across 10,000+ companies, building a nine-figure business through his Elliott Hire and Elliott Army methodologies."Jonathan designs the blueprint. I bring the intensity to execute it," said Elliott."When you combine precise systems with relentless execution, you build teams that competitors can't steal and can't beat."Proven at ScaleThe system has transformed organizations including A1 Garage Door Service, led by industry leader Tommy Mello. Mello experienced dramatic improvements in team quality and retention after implementing the methodology."This is the most unbelievable technology I've ever seen," said Mello."Jonathan fixed our hiring, helped us build top performers, and created a system that actually works."The book includes a complete 90-day implementation playbook with specific tools, scripts, and frameworks. Readers get the Monday Fear Test diagnostic, Sacred Rhythms calendar, hiring protocols, and daily training drills.AvailabilityUnrecruitable: Build The Sales Team Your Competition Can't Steal or Beat launched February 2026 at www.unrecruitable.com About the AuthorsJonathan Whistman is author of "The Sales Boss" (Wiley) and founder of WhoHire. His human-powered performance systems help organizations build elite teams through predictive hiring and culture engineering.Andy Elliott is founder of Elliott Hire and creator of the Elliott Army training system, having trained over 500,000 salespeople worldwide. He built a nine-figure company focused on mental toughness, daily training, and brotherhood.

Jonathan Whistman on the Capability Amplifier podcast with Mike Koenigs

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