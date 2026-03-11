Triad Semiconductor Announces Commercial Availability of TS5510, the Industry's First Universal Audio Analog Front End

Triad Semiconductor Announces Commercial Availability of TS5510

New IC's Unprecedented 156dB Total Input Capture Range and Advanced Logistics Model Streamline Design and Global Procurement for ProAudio Manufacturers

The TS5510 doesn't just improve a specification or two; it solves a persistent industry problem that leads to non-ideal gain structures and unnecessary design complexity” — Tony Doy, VP of Product Definition at Triad Semiconductor

WINSTON - SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Triad Semiconductor, a leader in high-performance analog IC solutions, today announced the full commercial availability of its revolutionary TS5510 2-channel Analog Front End (AFE). The TS5510 is immediately available for volume orders through distribution globally.The TS5510 redefines the audio input stage by offering a true universal AFE that seamlessly handles both microphone-level and line-level signals up to +28dBU without the need for an external resistive pad. This integrated capability eliminates the design headache of needing separate mic and line input sockets. Leveraging a novel current-conveyor architecture, the TS5510 delivers a remarkable 156dB Total Input Capture Range (TICR), ensuring best-in-class signal capture from the lowest noise floor (-128dBU EIN) to the highest possible headroom. It achieves an unprecedented >90dB CMRR with seamless 1dB gain and attenuation steps. It offers the smallest PCB footprint, opening up significant cost savings and size advancements for the ProAudio and Prosumer Audio markets.Streamlined Logistics and Purchasing ChannelsTo ensure rapid global adoption, Triad Semiconductor is partnering with leading logistics and distribution experts to manage the supply chain.● Purchasing Channel: Commercial orders for the TS5510 can now be placed directly through our confirmed global distribution partners: AVNET and DigiKey. EV Kits (CEVB) are available only at AVNET, while sample parts can be purchased at both AVNET and DigiKey. These partnerships ensure robust inventory management and scalable volume fulfilment for manufacturers worldwide.● Global Shipping & Fulfillment: Triad and its partners are committed to optimizing logistics, offering flexible shipping options, and efficient inventory to meet demanding production schedules and reduce lead times.● Design Enablement: The production datasheet and other relevant design support documents are now available via the Triad Semiconductor website to help design engineers integrate the smallest PCB footprint AFE solution in the industry. Evaluation boards (CEVB) can be purchased via Avnet. Production samples can be purchased through Avnet or DigiKey."The TS5510 doesn't just improve a specification or two; it solves a persistent industry problem that leads to non-ideal gain structures and unnecessary design complexity," said Tony Doy, VP of Product Definition at Triad Semiconductor. “The ability to handle both tiny and large signals without requiring a switched resistive input pad provides significant component savings, at the same time optimizing SNR across gain settings. The innovative input architecture allows for high levels of common mode interference to be tolerated & rejected, while easily driving the high-resolution audio ADC of your choice”.“The early customer evaluation and response from the market has been overwhelmingly positive due to a truly innovative solution in a very demanding application,” said Phillip Muehring, VP of WW Sales and Marketing. “With the TS5510 introduction into the Pro-Audio market, Triad is sending a message that we are going to leverage our extensive analog ASIC expertise to develop leading application-specific standard products (ASSPs) for the audio marketplace. Our goal is to listen to the needs of the market, and, in response, create innovative and emerging solutions with excellent long-life customer support.”About Triad SemiconductorTriad Semiconductor, a fabless IC manufacturer, is a leader in developing high-performance custom analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, including Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and Application Specific Standard Products (ASSPs). We are passionate about creating solutions for the real “analog” world. Together with our clients, we are addressing major advances in Virtual and Augmented Reality, Audio, Automotive, Medical, Sensors, Silicon Photonics/Optical Communication, and Triad Micro Devices (TMD) Aerospace & Defense applications. The company was launched over twenty years ago and has attracted a team of highly skilled and experienced analog mixed-signal engineers from world-leading semiconductor companies. These engineers bring their expertise and creativity to develop cutting-edge solutions for analog and mixed-signal applications. To learn more about Triad Semiconductor, please visit www.triadsemi.com Images:Caption: Front and back of the TS5510Caption: TS5510 application diagramCaption: TS5510 block diagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.