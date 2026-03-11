Métis Crossing Creates Economic Opportunities for Indigenous Artists Through Lodge Initiative

Métis Crossing Logo Some of the art now featured in Métis Crossing rooms

Eight Alberta Métis Artists Featured with Support from Cenovus Energy

Every Métis person has a story, every Métis person has a connection, and we really wanted to showcase some of the best art that our people are capable of within the rooms.” — Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing

SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing is proud to announce it is supporting Indigenous artists by installing original artwork by eight Alberta Métis artists in guest rooms at The Lodge at Metis Crossing. The initiative creates economic development opportunities for emerging artists while enhancing the cultural experience for visitors."We believe that Métis people are fundamentally misunderstood in society, and we want to fundamentally change world views by showcasing with our guests what we're capable of," said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing. "Every Métis person has a story, every Métis person has a connection, and we really wanted to showcase some of the best art that our people are capable of within the rooms."The initiative was curated by Grant Berg , an Indigenous sculptor, owner of the Grant Berg Gallery in Grande Prairie, and current Grande Prairie City Councillor. Berg worked directly with artists to develop pieces that aligned with the organization's interpretive goals."Grant's capacity to see art and to support artists was exactly what we needed," said Marois. "His approach was to almost never say to an artist, no, you don't fit. It's not yet. Let's work on that together."The collection spans diverse mediums including acrylic paintings, photography, ribbon skirts, and wood burning. Works reflect Métis connections to land, animals, and culture, featuring imagery of ravens, rivers, and traditional symbols. Several pieces honour Métis veterans and elders, while others showcase contemporary interpretations of cultural identity.Cenovus Energy provided funding for the initiative through its community investment program. Métis Crossing has completed eight of 40 Lodge rooms and plans to expand the program. Each room will include information about the artist and their work. Prints will be available for purchase in the gift shop "What we're trying to create at Métis Crossing is not only a communication of our culture and our artwork, but also economic opportunities for emerging artists," said Marois. "Being in a place like Métis Crossing where people can see their work can help build the career of an emerging artist. Art is not only a passion, but it can also be a pathway in life."Artists interested in participating can contact Métis Crossing. Juanita Marois is available for media interviews.About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Alberta's first major Métis cultural interpretive destination, offering authentic Indigenous experiences that share and celebrate Métis culture, history, and traditions.About Grant BergGrant Berg is an Indigenous sculptor working with stone, antler, and wood. He is owner of the Grant Berg Gallery, a self-published author, juried member of the Alberta Society of Artists, and current Grande Prairie City Councillor.

