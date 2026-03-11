3 Strand Sports & Entertainment Announces Majority Ownership by The Mintz Group

The Mintz Group takes over as majority owner of NIL & NFL Sports Agency Representation 3 Strand Sports and Entertainment

3 Strand Sports & Entertainment is pleased to announce The Mintz Group (TMG) has made an additional investment in the company, securing majority ownership.

Eugene and his team have done has led to unprecedented growth. This acquisition allows us to leverage the full resources of TMG Media Group to help scale and continue to grow the company.” — Damon Mintz, CEO, The Mintz Group

NASHVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3 Strand Sports & Entertainment is pleased to announce that The Mintz Group (TMG), through its Media & Entertainment division, has made an additional investment in the company, securing majority ownership. Damon Mintz, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of The Mintz Group, will now serve as Chairman and CEO of 3 Strand Sports & Entertainment, while Eugene Lee continues in his role as President and Chief Operating Officer of 3 Strand Sports.This strategic investment comes in recognition of the remarkable growth achieved by Eugene Lee and his team, transforming 3 Strand Sports from a boutique-level NIL agency with minimal representation in the NFL space into one of the leading firms in NIL representation, while significantly expanding its NFL practice.“As a previous minority owner of 3 Strand Sports and Entertainment, we saw 2025 as an incredible growth year. And now as a majority owner (as a portfolio company of TMG), we plan to use the full scope of our relationships, resources and business expertise to make 3 Strand Sports the leading company in the NIL, NFL and sports brand representation industry. Our goal is to help them achieve ultimate success as they continue to scale and grow in 2026 and beyond.”Eugene Lee will maintain his role leading our representation business and overseeing all our agents and brand management operations. Under his leadership, the NIL practice has doubled its growth from 2024 to 2025, with expectations for continued expansion over the coming years.In addition to NIL representation, 3 Strand Sports has expanded its coaches and executive practice in both college and professional sports. With a talented staff in place, the company is poised for further growth in 2026 and beyond."This additional investment from Damon Mintz and The Mintz Group provides much needed corporate structure and process allowing me to explore unlimited opportunities for growth," said Lee. "Most importantly, we remain committed to our mission of providing world-class representation to our athletes, coaches, and front office executives in football, with the ability to scale into other sports. Our goal is to create unbreakable athletes (physically, mentally and financially), and we are seeing that play out in record numbers.”For more information about 3 Strand Sports & Entertainment, please visit 3strandsports.com. For more information about The Mintz Group, please visit themintzgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.