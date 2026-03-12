OLOID Expands Partnership with Workday to Deliver Certified Passwordless Access for Frontline Workers Across Enterprises

Our partnership with Workday enables enterprises to modernize workforce access with passwordless authentication, strengthening security, reducing friction, and driving measurable efficiency at scale.” — Mohit Garg, Co-founder & CEO of OLOID

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLOID, a leading provider of workplace technology for access and identity management, today reinforced its partnership with Workday with its Certified Integration, OLOID Passwordless Authenticator for Workday . The partnership will help enterprises strengthen workforce security, simplify access, and improve efficiency for frontline employees.Enterprises including Tyson Foods, Flex, Elevance Health, SRS Distribution, and Illuminate are leveraging OLOID Passwordless Authenticator to simplify how employees clock in, verify identity, and access critical workforce systems. The integration eliminates passwords and replaces legacy time clock systems with a secure, modern access experience built for distributed and shift-based teams.“Frontline employees rely on dependable and secure access to workplace systems every day,” said Mohit Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of OLOID. “Our partnership with Workday enables enterprises to modernize workforce access with passwordless authentication, strengthening security, reducing friction, and driving measurable efficiency at scale.”Together, OLOID and Workday are aligning technology and strategy to help enterprises strengthen security and deliver a unified, passwordless access experience across their workforce.“Workday is focused on enabling our customers to deliver frictionless and connected experiences for every employee,” said Emily Walker, Senior Director, Product Strategy, Workday. “Our collaboration with OLOID extends those capabilities to the frontline workforce, bringing passwordless access that supports both operational agility and workforce well-being.”Organizations across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and pharmaceuticals are realizing tangible security and operational benefits through this approach. By unifying digital and physical identity, OLOID helps reduce credential management costs, improve compliance, and deliver consistent, secure access across multiple facilities and workforce environments.Among them, SRS Distribution, one of the nation’s fastest-growing building products distributors, has seen significant improvements in efficiency and compliance.“At SRS, our frontline teams needed a simple, secure, and compliant way to clock in and manage time across hundreds of locations,” said Kiran Jalakam, Senior Director of HR Systems and Payroll at SRS Distribution. “OLOID’s seamless integration with Workday has transformed that experience - bringing mobile-first, passwordless access that’s easy to use, reduces payroll errors, and strengthens compliance. Together, OLOID and Workday have turned a complex operational process into a streamlined and employee-friendly solution.”OLOID’s Certified Passwordless Authentication solution for Workday is now available on the Workday Marketplace . It integrates directly or through an organization’s identity provider (IdP), such as Okta or Microsoft Entra ID, enabling a unified authentication framework aligned with enterprise Zero Trust and compliance standards.The growing adoption of OLOID’s certified Passwordless Authentication solution demonstrates the increasing demand among enterprises to modernize workforce access and strengthen identity security. This collaboration demonstrates the commitment to helping organizations secure access across every level of the workforce while improving employee experience. By eliminating passwords and legacy credentials, enterprises can advance toward stronger security, greater operational efficiency, and a more connected workplace.About OLOIDOLOID is a passwordless authentication platform tailored for frontline and mobile employees. Fortune 500 companies in manufacturing, retail, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and other frontline industries rely on OLOID to securely authenticate deskless workers on shared devices and applications using physical identity factors such as facial recognition, NFC, and RFID badges - all while meeting stringent security and regulatory requirements.Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, OLOID is backed by leading investors including Dell Technologies Capital, Yaletown Partners, Honeywell Ventures, Okta Ventures, Unusual Ventures, and Emergent Capital. For more information, visit www.oloid.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.