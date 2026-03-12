EUROASIA INSURANCE Enters Top Three Leaders of the Insurance Market and Confirms Growth Strategy to $43 Million

Uzbekistan's most capitalised insurance companies

JSC EUROASIA INSURANCE secures top-three position among Uzbekistan's most capitalised insurance companies with ambitious $43M growth strategy for 2026.

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JSC EUROASIA INSURANCE has consolidated its position among the three most capitalised insurance companies in Uzbekistan whilst simultaneously approving a strategic plan to increase its authorised capital to $43 million and accelerate digital transformation throughout 2026.

According to the Central Securities Depository of Uzbekistan, as of 1 February 2026, EUROASIA INSURANCE ranks third in the TOP-10 insurance companies by authorised capital—286.8 billion soums—trailing only Apex Insurance (900.0 billion soums) and O'zbekinvest (303.4 billion soums). This achievement underscores the company's sustained leadership position within the sector amid the country's rapidly expanding insurance market.

Remarkable Market Growth and EUROASIA INSURANCE's Strategic Position

Uzbekistan's insurance sector is demonstrating impressive momentum: the aggregate value of shares issued by 49 insurance companies has exceeded 4.3 trillion soums, whilst the total investor base has reached 13,081 individuals, of whom 98 per cent are retail investors. Notably, state-owned entities account for merely 2 per cent of total issued shares—a testament to the maturity of the private insurance market and the intensity of competition. The ten largest companies by capitalisation command 55.3 per cent (2.4 trillion soums) of the entire market, with EUROASIA INSURANCE firmly positioned within this elite cohort.

New Share Issuance and Strengthening of Capital Base

On 26 November 2025, JSC EUROASIA INSURANCE registered a new issuance of 200 million shares at a placement price of 2,134.32 soums per share, representing a total volume of 429.4 billion soums (approximately $45.7 million). Of these, 100 million shares valued at 214.7 billion soums (approximately $22.85 million) have already been placed amongst shareholders. Following the placement, the company's authorised capital stands at 186.80 billion soums, whilst including additional paid-in capital, it has reached 301.54 billion soums (approximately $25.12 million).

The Supervisory Board has approved a plan to increase the authorised capital to an amount equivalent to $43 million: by the end of 2026, the company intends to raise its authorised capital to 286.80 billion soums, which, combined with additional paid-in capital, will total 516.27 billion soums (approximately $43.02 million).

Strategic Priorities for 2026

The business plan for 2026, endorsed by the Supervisory Board, encompasses comprehensive development across several key areas. With regard to financial resilience, the company aims to increase shareholders' equity to 600 billion soums and total assets to 1.0 trillion soums, whilst improving its international credit rating. In terms of digital transformation, the company plans to expand its product portfolio across its website and mobile application, enhance underwriting practices in accordance with international standards, and develop sophisticated digital marketing capabilities. Particular emphasis is placed on service excellence: the company intends to establish rapid and transparent claims settlement mechanisms and develop tailored solutions for diverse market segments. Additionally, the strategic plan encompasses investment diversification and initiatives to promote insurance awareness amongst the broader population.

About the Company

JSC EUROASIA INSURANCE is one of Uzbekistan's leading insurance providers, offering a comprehensive range of insurance products for both individuals and corporate clients: motor insurance (E-OSAGO, CASCO), travel insurance, health insurance, and property insurance. The company is actively expanding its digital distribution channels and customer service capabilities, maintains strategic international partnerships, and is committed to sustainable long-term growth.

