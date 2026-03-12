New Nonprofit Scholarship Targets Adult Students Pursuing Online Degrees—A Group Overlooked by Traditional Financial Aid

ROCKINGHAM, VA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEEducation for Less launches scholarship initiative aimed at working adults, parents, and career changers returning to college.As millions of Americans return to school to advance their careers, a new nonprofit organization is stepping in to support a group often overlooked by traditional financial aid programs: adult and nontraditional college students. Education for Less, Inc., a newly established 501(c)(3) nonprofit, today announced the launch of its Adult Online Student Scholarship through its website, EDU4Less.org.While many scholarships are designed for recent high school graduates entering college for the first time, adults returning to school frequently face fewer funding opportunities. Working professionals, parents, military veterans, and career changers pursuing higher education later in life often must balance tuition costs with existing financial responsibilities.Education for Less was created to address this gap.“Millions of adults are returning to college to improve their careers, gain new skills, or complete degrees they started years ago,” said Greg Miller, President of Education for Less, Inc. “Unfortunately, many traditional scholarships are aimed at students just leaving high school. Our mission is to support adult learners who are working hard to build better futures through education.”The nonprofit’s Adult Online Student Scholarship focuses specifically on students pursuing online degree programs or career-focused education, recognizing that digital learning has become a key pathway for adult learners who need flexibility while balancing jobs and family responsibilities.Online education has expanded dramatically in recent years, providing working adults with the ability to pursue college degrees without relocating or leaving the workforce. However, the cost of tuition remains a major barrier for many returning students.Through EDU4Less.org, Education for Less plans to expand its scholarship initiatives and raise awareness about the growing population of nontraditional students seeking higher education opportunities.The organization hopes the new scholarship will encourage more adults to pursue degrees and credentials that can lead to career advancement and greater economic mobility.“Education shouldn’t be limited by age or life stage,” Miller added. “Our goal is to help adult learners access the education they need to move forward.”Adult students interested in learning more about the Adult Online Student Scholarship or applying can visit: https://EDU4Less.org About Education for Less, Inc.Education for Less, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to higher education for adult and nontraditional students. Through scholarships and resources available at https://EDU4Less.org , the organization helps working adults pursue affordable online education and career advancement opportunities.Media Contact

