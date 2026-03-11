Zakipoint Health Inc. Appoints Frederick Karutz as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Health Plan Market Expansion

zakipoint Health appoints Frederick Karutz as Strategic Advisor to expand into the health plan market and drive adoption of its AI-driven engagement platform.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- zakipoint Health (ZPH), a leader in data-driven healthcare engagement and analytics solutions for self-funded employers, TPAs, and healthcare organizations, today announced that healthcare executive and former President of Carelon Advocacy, Frederick Karutz, has joined the company as Strategic Advisor. In this role, Karutz will support ZPH’s strategy and expansion into the health plan market.

Karutz brings more than two decades of leadership experience across health plans, digital health, and healthcare analytics, with a proven track record of building solutions that improve member engagement, optimize care navigation, and reduce total cost of care.

Over the course of his career, Karutz has held senior leadership roles across the healthcare ecosystem, including the President of Carelon Advocacy, as well as executive positions at AIM Specialty Health, ConnectedHealth, Health Care Service Corporation, Silverlink Communications, GoHealth, and Valenz Health. His work has consistently focused on

leveraging analytics and consumer engagement strategies to help health plans and employers identify risk earlier, guide members to high-value care, and drive measurable improvements in outcomes and cost efficiency.

In his role as Strategic Advisor to zakipoint Health, Karutz will work closely with the executive leadership team to help shape the company’s health plan market strategy, expand strategic partnerships, and accelerate adoption of ZPH’s AI-driven engagement and analytics platform across the payer ecosystem.

“Fred brings extraordinary depth of experience in helping health plans transform how they engage and support their members,” said Jaclyn Mains, BSN, RN, Chief Revenue Officer of zakipoint Health. “As a nurse who spent years working directly with patients before transitioning into healthcare technology and strategy, I’ve seen firsthand how fragmented the healthcare experience can be for members trying to navigate their care. What makes Fred such a powerful addition to the team is his ability to bridge data and analytics into meaningful engagement that helps guide members to optimal care.”

“zakipoint Health is uniquely positioned to help health plans and employers turn data into action,” said Karutz. “A unified platform with a suite of modular solutions bring together advanced analytics, AI-driven engagement, and a true digital front door that help organizations guide members more effectively through their healthcare journey. I’m excited to work with the team as they expand into the payer market and help organizations improve member experience while driving measurable cost and quality outcomes.”

zakipoint Health has rapidly emerged as a trusted technology partner to TPAs, employers, and healthcare organizations by delivering a modern digital front door that combines advanced analytics, personalized engagement, and AI-powered navigation to help members better understand and utilize their healthcare benefits. The platform also leverages artificial intelligence to support providers, clinicians, and customer service teams by automating administrative interactions, reducing inbound provider calls, generating real-time benefit and eligibility insights, and enabling faster, more accurate support for both members and providers.

By bringing together fragmented healthcare data, intelligent automation, and intuitive digital experiences, zakipoint Health helps organizations modernize healthcare engagement while improving operational efficiency across the healthcare ecosystem.

