AUSTIN ARTIST JODIE KING TO SPEAK AT SXSW EDU

In her talk “The Lie That You’re Not Creative,” Honest Art® founder Jodie King challenges one of the most damaging myths about creativity and argues it may be the most essential human skill in the age of AI.

Creativity is not a luxury and it’s not reserved for artists. It’s one of the most powerful tools we have for adaptability, resilience, and connection.” — Jodie King - Founder Honest Art® / CEO Jodie King Media

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin-based artist and educator Jodie King will speak at SXSW EDU during South by Southwest on March 12 at 2:30 PM with a solo talk titled “The Lie That You’re Not Creative.” In the session, King challenges a belief many people carry from childhood: that creativity is reserved for artists or a small group of “creative people.” Drawing from more than two decades of teaching through her Honest Art® programs , King argues that creativity is not a talent but a fundamental human capability.As artificial intelligence reshapes how people work and create, King explores why imagination, curiosity, and human expression may become more valuable than ever.“Creativity is not a luxury and it’s not reserved for artists,” King said. “It’s one of the most powerful tools we have for adaptability, resilience, and connection.”King is an Austin-based artist, educator, and founder of Honest Art, a creative education platform that has helped thousands of students reconnect with creativity through workshops, courses, and mentorship. She hosts a widely followed podcast on creativity and identity, serves on the board of Art for the Streets, and was named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Austin.SXSW EDU Session DetailsThe Lie That You’re Not CreativeMarch 12, 2026 | 2:30–2:50 PMThe Westin Austin Downtown – Paramount IIIMore information about the session can be found in the official SXSW schedule.

