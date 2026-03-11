Former NSA and DHS Privacy Leader Brendan Henry Joins The Beckage Firm as Senior Counsel

Brendan Henry, Esq. The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beckage Firm , a boutique law firm focused on emerging technology, data security, and privacy, is pleased to announce that Brendan Henry has joined the firm as Senior Counsel. Brendan brings decades of experience spanning legislative service, private sector litigation, and senior legal and compliance roles within the federal government, further strengthening the firm’s cybersecurity, privacy, and incident response capabilities.Brendan brings more than seventeen years of federal national security service, including roles at the National Security Agency (NSA), the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Intelligence and Analysis, and the Department of the Interior in Alaska. Earlier in his career, he served as a legislative staff attorney for the Texas State House and built a broad litigation practice, representing clients in complex matters and appeals before transitioning into federal service.Brendan played a key role in Section 702 intelligence operations, advising on targeting decisions, validating compliance through backend investigations, and authoring the rules that govern lawful collection, particularly in the cybersecurity context. His work addressed the realities of operating large‑scale, data‑driven systems under intense regulatory scrutiny while defending against nation‑state cyber threats. He brings deep experience dealing with advanced persistent actors and the legal, operational, and security challenges facing communications and critical infrastructure providers.At The Beckage Firm, Brendan supports the firm’s incident response and litigation teams, advising clients on breach response, regulatory obligations, investigations, and disputes involving cybersecurity and privacy risks.“Brendan’s background is a rare combination of deep government insight, hands‑on incident response experience, and litigation skill,” said Jesse Lemon, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E, Partner at The Beckage Firm. “He has an unmatched talent for explaining complex technical issues simply. His whiteboard sessions at DHS were legendary, and that ability to translate high‑stakes cybersecurity and intelligence issues into clear guidance is invaluable to our clients.”Brendan holds a B.A. in Government, cum laude, from Dartmouth College and a J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law. He is based in the Washington, D.C. area.The Beckage Firm’s comprehensive services include data security, privacy compliance, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud recovery, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.For more information about our firm and our services, visit: https://thebeckagefirm.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn **Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

