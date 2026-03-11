Influential Women: Emily Cole, Senior Lead Principal Consultant On The Mandiant Defense Team At Google Cloud Security

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cincinnati-Based Cybersecurity Leader Combines Threat Defense Expertise with Mentorship, Advocacy, and Community LeadershipEmily Cole is a seasoned information security professional and Principal Consultant at Mandiant, part of Google Cloud, with over 13 years of experience in threat analysis, intrusion detection, and incident response. She specializes in helping organizations strengthen their security posture by proactively identifying vulnerabilities, hardening defenses, and navigating complex cyber threats. Emily’s expertise spans data analysis, emerging cybersecurity tools, and advanced persistent threat mitigation, ensuring that her clients remain prepared for the most sophisticated cyber challenges.Emily earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Forensics and Computer Science from Defiance College, where she distinguished herself as a varsity track and field athlete and NCAA conference champion. Her professional career includes progressively senior roles, such as Lead Principal Consultant at Mandiant Threat Defense, Senior Consultant for Mandiant Managed Defense, and Senior Lead Information Intrusion Analyst at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. She has led high-profile projects ranging from enterprise-wide endpoint security rollouts to incident response planning and threat intelligence implementations. Emily’s approach combines strategic assessment, hands-on engineering, and mentorship, empowering security teams to operate with confidence and resilience.Emily attributes her success to a combination of dedication, discipline, and the support of those around her. Her achievements include a nomination for Cybersecurity Woman of the Year in New York and earning a hard-won place “at the table” as a woman in her field. These experiences have reinforced the importance of perseverance, mentorship, and advocating not only for herself but also for others in the industry. What she values most is the opportunity to support clients during their most critical moments, a responsibility she has embraced throughout her eight-year tenure with the Mandiant team—a period marked by mentorship, camaraderie, and a strong sense of professional family.As an advocate for women in cybersecurity, Emily offers empowering advice: “Don’t just sit at the table—rearrange it.” For Emily, speaking up isn’t just about being heard; it’s about leading. Her advice to the next generation is to use their hard-won positions to speak boldly, disrupt echo chambers, and build a more resilient community that champions other women in cybersecurity.Guided by perseverance, integrity, and honesty, Emily applies the same discipline and dedication to her personal interests as she does to her work. A passionate marathon runner and volleyball player, she channels her energy into community initiatives such as serving as Team Lead for Raising Rogue, a local food pantry for dogs, and creating organic candles. These pursuits allow her to maintain balance, focus, and energy while fostering community engagement and support.Recognized for both her leadership and technical expertise, Emily Cole continues to drive innovation in cybersecurity while championing mentorship, collaboration, and progressive change in the industry. Her career reflects a commitment not only to defending organizations against threats but also to empowering the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.Learn More about Emily Cole:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/emily-cole Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.