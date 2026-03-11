ARU Celebrates 10 Years of Specialty Property Insurance Excellence Driven by Innovation, Expertise, and Growth

ARU's Logo 10-Year Celebration Logo

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARU, a specialty Property insurance platform focused on product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary. Since its founding in 2016, ARU has grown from a focused agribusiness specialist into a diversified specialty property platform known for underwriting discipline, proprietary technology, and an entrepreneurial culture driven by its people.Founded with a vision to bring scientific rigor, data-driven underwriting, and modern technology to historically underserved and complex property risks, ARU quickly established itself in poultry confinement and farm-focused property solutions. Over the past decade, the company has expanded its capabilities across Farm, Ranch, & Rural Estates, Commercial Property, and high-hazard occupancies including agribusiness, manufacturing, retail, and wholesale sectors.From the beginning, ARU’s approach has combined granular weather metrics, niche expertise, and proprietary technology to produce consistent underwriting results while delivering a seamless experience to policyholders and distribution partners.“The single biggest driver of our success over the last 10 years has been the people that are ARU. The best business plans, the strongest capital base, and the latest advances in technology don’t stand a chance without a team that shows up every single day with unmatched passion to be the best at what we do. I see that in everyone at ARU, and it fills me with pride to be part of this company,” shared Joseph Strickland III, CEO.Over the past ten years, ARU has evolved beyond a single product focus into a multi-line specialty platform offering ground-up, primary, and shared and layered solutions across a broad and growing portfolio. The company’s proprietary technology platform has enabled scalable product launches, enhanced loss control capabilities, and deeper insight for carriers and brokers.In recent years, ARU expanded its national Farm, Ranch, & Rural Estates product alongside a modern proprietary technology platform and strengthened its Commercial Property capabilities to address increasingly complex and high-hazard risks. These advancements reflect the company’s continued focus on thoughtful diversification and disciplined growth.ARU’s growth has been matched by industry recognition, including honors for underwriting performance, innovation, and workplace excellence. These recognitions reflect not only strong results, but also the culture and talent behind them.At the center of ARU’s first decade is its team. The company has built a group of underwriters, technologists, loss control specialists, and operational leaders united by an entrepreneurial mindset and a commitment to raising standards across specialty property insurance.“That’s the story of ARU. Our success wasn’t built on getting it right the first time or being the smartest in the room. It was built on our toughness, our resilience, and our refusal to quit,” shared William Johnson III, founder.Today, ARU partners with a national network of retail and wholesale producers and carriers, providing specialty underwriting and loss control services alongside technology, product development expertise, and operational support. What began as a focused agribusiness initiative has become a dynamic specialty property platform positioned for continued expansion.As ARU enters its second decade, the company remains committed to disciplined underwriting, meaningful product innovation, and long-term partnerships. With strong leadership, a culture of internal development, and a growing technology-enabled platform, ARU is positioned to continue building on the foundation established over the last decade.More About ARUARU was founded in 2016 and quickly established itself as the U.S. leader in poultry confinement product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. From there, the company has steadily added occupancies and expanded into serving larger and more sophisticated risks, both on a ground-up and shared and layered basis. ARU’s underwriting and loss control harnesses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable portfolio of historically challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU’s products and services serve a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.ARU has been widely recognized for its innovation and workplace excellence, earning honors such as Insurance Insider’s 2025 MGA of the Year, PropertyCasualty360’s Risk Management Innovation Award, Insurance Business America’s Top 2025 Insurance Employers, and Business Insurance’s Best Places to Work in Insurance Award.

