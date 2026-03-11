The University of Arizona Global Campus Expands Workforce Development Partnerships to Canada

Randy King, senior director for Corporate Partnerships at UAGC

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) expanded its corporate workforce development partnership into Canada, extending employer-aligned education pathways and tuition support programs to eligible employees of select multinational partners. The expansion strengthens the university’s role as a workforce development partner for organizations seeking consistent, cross-border talent development strategies across North America.This initiative reflects the UAGC strategy of helping employers build stronger internal talent pipelines in high-demand fields, including manufacturing, engineering technology, cybersecurity, supply chain management, and business operations. By supporting skill advancement, internal mobility, and leadership development, UAGC enables organizations to invest in long-term workforce growth across regions.The Canadian expansion launches in pilot phase with multinational employers including AmerCareRoyal, BWX Technologies, Pool Corp, Airgas Red-D-Arc, and Microchip Technology. These organizations represent industries where technical upskilling, operational continuity, and leadership development are essential to sustained success. As these companies continue to grow internationally, they are seeking education partnerships that align with business objectives while supporting employees at every stage of their professional journey.“This expansion represents more than access to tuition support,” said Randy King, senior director for Corporate Partnerships at UAGC. “Our partners are investing in structured education pathways that help employees advance their skills, progress within their organization, and contribute to long-term operational growth.”Through the UAGC corporate partnership model , employer tuition assistance programs are coordinated with university-supported tuition grants to help remove tuition as a barrier to enrollment. Qualified employees may combine their employer’s tuition assistance program with the UAGC Full Tuition Grant, which covers 100% of tuition costs for eligible programs. Students remain responsible for course materials and applicable fees, and the Full Tuition Grant is not available for doctoral degree programs. By aligning tuition benefits with academic programming designed for working adults, UAGC provides employers with a structured, scalable education platform that supports workforce development goals while maintaining academic rigor.Programs are delivered in structured 5- and 6-week online courses that allow students to take one class at a time while balancing professional and personal responsibilities. In addition, UAGC offers Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) options that allow approved professional training, certifications, and experiential learning to be evaluated for potential credit. Transfer credit and PLA eligibility are determined following official transcript evaluation and faculty review. By recognizing approved prior learning, employees may avoid repeating coursework and build efficient academic pathways that align existing workplace knowledge with formal credentials. This pathway-based approach enables organizations to connect employee experience with degree progression in a manner that supports both individual growth and organizational capability.“With this expansion, we’re deepening our collaboration with employers that view education as a strategic investment,” King said. “By aligning academic programs with workplace competencies and recognizing prior learning, we help organizations support their teams in building knowledge, strengthening skills, and positioning themselves for future opportunities.”For more information about workforce development partnerships in Canada, visit success.uagc.edu/international or call 866-200-2361.###The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

