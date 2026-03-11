Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar Ready to Rock Royal Oak with March 19 Opening Day

Rendering of Level 1 at Rock & Brews Royal Oak Rendering of Level 2 at Rock & Brews Royal Oak Rendering of Rooftop Lounge at Rock & Brews Royal Oak

Rock Legend Gene Simmons to Appear at Formal Grand Opening on April 9

Royal Oak has an energy and character that aligns perfectly with what Rock & Brews stands for. Partnering with the legendary Paul and Gene is a dream come true.” — Rock & Brews Co-Founder, Tony Yezbick

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar in Royal Oak is ready to serve those who rock (and love to dine) as it will officially open its doors at 11:30 a.m. on Thurs. March 19, 2026, just in time for the first round of March Madness.Located at 208 West Fifth Ave. in Royal Oak, Rock & Brews, a national restaurant concept started by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Legends Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, promises an immersive rock & roll experience like no other, amplified by classic food and drink for music lovers of all ages to enjoy.“Our team has worked very hard and we are incredibly excited to be opening Rock & Brews in Downtown Royal Oak,” said Tony Yezbick, co-owner of Rock & Brews Royal Oak , along with his brother Danny and other private investors. “Royal Oak has an energy and character that aligns perfectly with what Rock & Brews stands for. Partnering with the legendary Paul and Gene is a dream come true and we are proud to be bringing an experience we believe will truly raise the bar on dining and atmosphere in the city.”Rock & Brews Royal Oak will officially open its doors to the public with a day of food, fun and rock & roll. Opening day highlights include:• Portion of day’s proceeds to be provided to local charity, Vets Returning Home • First round of March Madness for fans to watch on 30+ TVs and at 16-foot LED screen;• Live music from Wildflowers – a Tom Petty national tribute band – from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m; Tickets Here • Rock & Brews giveaways for the first 50 people.An official Grand Opening celebration, including Rock Legend Gene Simmons and local dignitaries, is planned for Thurs. April 9, 2026. More details to follow in a separate announcement.Features of the new restaurant include:Three floors:o Level one is the main dining area;o Level two is a live concert stage and bar;o Level three is an open-air rooftop Sky Lounge with live music and great views of City;o Approximately 12,000 sq. ft restaurant designed for music lovers and foodies alike;• Over 30 TVs and a 16-foot state-of-the-art LED video wall for an immersive viewing experience for sports and entertainment;• Special and unique recognition to local and national music legends in artwork, skylights and posters on all floors;• Private dining, meeting rooms and event space.The menu features scratch-made American classics, signature “rocktails,” local and craft beers on tap, plus weekend brunch coming soon.For more information, including menu, hours, happy hour and live music schedule, please visit https://www.rockandbrews.com/royal-oak ABOUT ROCK & BREWSRock & Brews is a rock-inspired restaurant and entertainment brand known for its family-friendly atmosphere, classic American comfort food, and a lively music-driven dining experience. Since opening its first location in Southern California in 2010, the brand has expanded to more than 20 locations across the United States, including California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Washington Wisconsin and now Royal Oak, Michigan. Rock & Brews combines great food, craft beer, and rock ‘n’ roll culture to create a unique destination for guests of all ages.For more information, please visit, www.rockandbrews.com/Royal-Oak and follow Rock & Brews on Instagram and TikTok.###

