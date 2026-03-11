Comprehensive Insurance Agency Marks 6th Anniversary with New Hire and Website Redesign

This milestone reflects the company’s continued commitment to helping individuals and businesses protect their assets.

Our sixth anniversary reflects the trust our clients place in us. With new team members and an improved website, we remain focused on helping people protect what matters most.” — David Silva

PARK RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comprehensive Insurance Agency is proud to celebrate its sixth anniversary this February. This milestone reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to helping individuals and businesses protect their assets and make informed decisions about their future.As part of this celebration, Comprehensive Insurance Agency is pleased to announce the addition of Deenan Williams to its growing team. Williams brings valuable experience and expertise, further strengthening the agency’s ability to deliver personalized insurance solutions and guidance to its clients.In addition, the agency has launched a newly redesigned website to serve its community better. The updated site provides a more user-friendly design, improved navigation, and streamlined access to insurance resources.“Our mission is to help individuals and businesses protect their assets while guiding them through the decision-making process,” said a representative of Comprehensive Insurance Agency. “This anniversary is a chance to reflect on how far we’ve come while looking forward to the future with new talent and tools that enhance the client experience.”About Comprehensive Insurance Agency:Comprehensive Insurance Agency is dedicated to providing tailored insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses. With a focus on trust, protection, and education, the agency helps clients safeguard their assets while offering guidance to make confident decisions. Over the past six years, Comprehensive Insurance Agency has built a reputation for personalized service, reliability, and community commitment.Contact Information:Company Name: Comprehensive Insurance AgencyEmail: service@ci-agency.comPhone: 201-391-1656

