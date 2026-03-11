Tiffany Vargas of Alliance Moving and Storage Earns Senior Move Manager Certified Designation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiffany Vargas of Alliance Moving and Storage has earned the Senior Move Manager Certified (SMM~C) credential from the National Association of Senior Move Managers(NASMM).The SMM~C designation recognizes professionals who have demonstrated experience and professional standards in the field of Senior Move Management. The certification is awarded following a credentialing process administered by NASMM and is valid for a three-year period.According to NASMM, fewer than 20 percent of members currently hold the SMM~C designation. Certified professionals must meet experience requirements and agree to follow the organization’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice.Senior Move Managersprovide relocation planning and transition support for older adults and their families. Services may include coordinating moves, organizing downsizing efforts, managing estate clear-outs, and assisting with relocation logistics.“This certification reflects a commitment to supporting older adults and their families during significant life transitions,” said Tiffany Vargas of Alliance Moving and Storage.Jennifer Pickett, Co-Executive Director of NASMM, stated that the SMM~C credential recognizes professionals who demonstrate knowledge and experience within the senior move management profession.Alliance Moving and Storage provides residential and commercial moving services in the Chicago metropolitan area. The company also offers move coordination, downsizing assistance, and storage services.Additional information about Alliance Moving and Storage is available at https://www.alliancemoving.com/ About the National Association of Senior Move Managers(NASMM)The National Association of Senior Move Managersis a professional membership organization that supports professionals who assist older adults with relocation and downsizing. NASMM members provide services related to move planning, organizing, and transition management. More information is available at https://www.nasmm.org/

