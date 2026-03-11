South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 5.28 Billion by 2031 | Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

Insights on 60 Data Centers Facilities across South Africa

Seacom announced an investment of around $2 billion in its new Seacom 2.0 submarine cable, which will connect Africa (including South Africa), Europe, and Asia” — Rachel Turner Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Africa data center market is poised for significant growth as the country strengthens its position as a key digital infrastructure hub in Africa. Investment valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.90%. The expansion is fueled by rising demand for cloud computing, colocation services, and hyperscale data center infrastructure, along with increasing adoption of AI, IoT, and big data technologies across industries. Continued investments in digital infrastructure, expanding 5G connectivity, and growing internet penetration are further driving data traffic and accelerating the need for advanced data center capacity in South Africa.

Report Snapshot:

MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT): USD 5.28 Billion (2031)

MARKET SIZE (AREA): 358 Thousand Sq. feet (2031)

MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY): 94 MW (2031)

CAGR - INVESTMENT (2025-2031): 12.90%

COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE): USD 932 Million (2031)

HISTORIC YEAR: 2022-2024

BASE YEAR: 2025

FORECAST YEAR: 2026-2031

Cloud Adoption Accelerates Data Center Investments in South Africa

South Africa is attracting increasing data center and cloud infrastructure investment as enterprises accelerate digital transformation and expand their use of cloud computing. Businesses and startups are leveraging cloud platforms to improve efficiency, reduce IT costs, and deploy technologies such as AI and machine learning. This momentum is supported by major providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, which continue expanding their presence in the market. In March 2025, Google announced the launch of its Johannesburg cloud region, backed by an investment of approximately $148 million, further strengthening South Africa’s position as a key cloud hub in Africa.

South Africa Data Center Market – Key Highlights

• Government AI investment: In July 2025, South Africa committed $28.4 million to advance AI, blockchain, and emerging technologies, strengthening public-sector digital capabilities through FDCR and CAIR initiatives.

• Johannesburg leads the market: The city remains the country’s primary data center hub, attracting hyperscale developments and major cloud investments.

• Rising power demand: Expanding data center capacity is increasing electricity consumption, highlighting grid constraints and the need for alternative energy sources.

• Renewables gaining traction: In February 2025, Teraco (Digital Realty) signed a wind energy PPA with NOA, signaling a shift toward sustainable data center operations.

AI Workloads Drive Operational Changes in South Africa’s Data Center Market

AI adoption is becoming a key factor shaping the South Africa data center market, with operators deploying AI-driven cooling and workload optimization to improve efficiency and support rising high-performance computing (HPC) demand. These technologies are gaining importance as enterprises expand the use of AI, cloud computing, and digital platforms, increasing the need for advanced data center infrastructure. Supporting this trend, the South African government announced an investment of about $28.4 million in July 2025 to advance AI, blockchain, and emerging technologies, strengthening national digital capabilities through initiatives such as FDCR and the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAIR). These developments are expected to accelerate innovation and strengthen South Africa’s position as a growing digital infrastructure hub in Africa.

Renewable Energy Procurement Expands in South Africa’s Data Center Market

Sustainability is becoming a key priority in the South Africa data center market as operators increasingly adopt renewable energy to support long-term infrastructure growth. The country aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, with updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) targeting greenhouse gas emissions of 350–420 MtCO₂e by 2030. Supporting this transition, the government announced plans in February 2025 to procure 4 GW of solar and 10 GW of wind capacity, backed by initiatives such as the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP). Industry players are also advancing clean energy adoption. For example, Teraco (Digital Realty) signed a wind energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with NOA to supply renewable power to its facilities. These initiatives are strengthening the shift toward sustainable and energy-resilient data center operations in South Africa.

Further insights and detailed forecasts are available in the full report

The South Africa Data Center Market Report Includes Size in Terms of

• IT Infrastructure: Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

• General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

• Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

• Geography: Johannesburg and Other Cities

Leading Data Center Operators in South Africa

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Atos

• Cisco

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Hitachi Vantara

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NVIDIA

• ZTE

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

• Abbeydale

• AECOM

• Arup

• B2 Architects

• EDS Engineering

• H&MV Engineering

• Ingenium

• ISF Group

• ISG

• LYT Architecture

• Master Power Technologies

• MWK Engineering

• Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

• Royal HaskoningDHV

• Tri-Star Construction

• WBHO Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Alfa Laval

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Evapco

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• nVent

• Piller Power Systems

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• STULZ

• Vertiv

Data Center Investors

• Africa Data Centres

• Digital Parks Africa

• Equinix

• Microsoft

• NTT DATA

• Open Access Data Centres

• Teraco (A Digital Realty Company)

• Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

• Paratus Namibia

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

• How big is the South Africa data center market?

• How much MW of power capacity will be added across South Africa during 2026-2031?

• What factors are driving the South Africa data center market?

• Which all geographies are included

• in South Africa data center market report?

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

