IPIM Organised Macao MICE Industry Representatives to Attend the 2026 UFI Asia-Pacific Conference Introducing the Upcoming “Macao Global MICE Partners Alliance Programme”

MACAU, March 10 - To enhance exchanges and collaboration between Macao’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) industry and its global counterparts, as well as to attract more MICE events to Macao and Hengqin, Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (hereinafter referred to as “IPIM”) organised a delegation of local MICE industry representatives to attend the “2026 UFI Asia-Pacific Conference” in Bangkok, Thailand from 5 to 6 March. During the conference, the delegation showcased Macao’s MICE strengths and introduced the upcoming “Macao Global MICE Partners Alliance Programme”. Additionally, they visited a prominent local supply chain company to go on with investment promotion efforts.

Launching Global MICE Partners Alliance Programme to Attract High-quality MICE Events

In his address at the “UFI Asia Pacific Conference 2026”, IPIM President Che Weng Keong highlighted Macao’s close collaboration with UFI. As one of UFI’s crucial MICE training bases, Macao is committed to cultivating talent and elevating industry benchmarks to generate more business opportunities. He also revealed that Macao would soon introduce the “Macao Global MICE Partners Alliance Programme”, with the objective of linking global MICE resources, enhancing regional co-operation at the international level, fostering industry synergy and facilitating the hosting of high-quality MICE events in Macao.

Enhancing MICE Training

During the Conference, IPIM and Macao MICE industry representatives engaged in discussions with UFI members from diverse regions, as well as leaders and senior executives from international exhibition organisations. They presented and highlighted the strengths of Macao’s MICE industry, while also gaining insights into emerging trends in the global MICE sector and new approaches to organising MICE events. At the Conference, Macau Fair & Trade Association and UFI signed a “UFI Learning” training agreement concentrating on offering MICE training courses and delivering “UFI accredited Instructor” training for the Association’s members. This initiative aims to boost the overall competitiveness of Macao’s MICE industry and advance the professional growth within the sector.

Conducting Investment Promotion on the Occasion of the Conference

In this trip, IPIM President Che Weng Keong visited a prominent local supply chain company in Bangkok to promote Macao’s business environment and the strengths of its “1+4” industrial development strategy. Discussions were held on the potential for the collaboration with the investment funds and the investments in the Macao market. At the event, IPIM President Che Weng Keong also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between a Macao health industry company and a Thai company, on facilitating the expansion of Macao and Chinese Mainland big health brands into countries along the “Belt and Road” and ASEAN member states, so as to fully leverage Macao’s geographical advantages.