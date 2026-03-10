Number bib collection for the 2026 Sands China Macao International 10K to start tomorrow

MACAU, March 10 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2026 Sands China Macao International 10K will be held on 15 March (Sunday). The 10K race will start at 7 a.m. and the Fun Run will begin at 7:40 a.m. at the Sai Van Lake Square. Both races will finish inside the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Number bib and timing chip collection starts tomorrow

Participants of the 2026 Sands China Macao International 10K can collect their number bib, timing chip, and the notes-to-participants at the Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion, between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. on 11 to 13 March and between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. on 14 March, by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf. The authorized person must present their own identification document, the participant’s registration receipt with an authorizing signature, and a copy of the participant’s identification document.

Costume award to spice up the event

The popular ‘Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award’ will return this year and is open to participants of both the 10K and Fun Run races. Themed ‘East Meets West Run’, the year’s award encourages runners to integrate Chinese and Western cultural elements into their costume—for example, by incorporating traditional Chinese and Portugues attire, or drawing inspiration from the European style featured in the resorts under Sands China Ltd., thereby highlighting Macao’s unique appeal as a hub of Chinese and Western cultures.

Participants can compete for the award by filling in their information via the mobile app and uploading a photo of themselves wearing a costume that matches the ‘East Meets West Run’ theme and their number bib between 9 a.m. on 14 March and 9 a.m. on 15 March. Participants must complete the race in their registered costume on the race day in order to be eligible for the award. Ten winners will be selected after the race, and each will be awarded fabulous prizes including F&B coupons.

Participants are reminded to carefully read the regulations, familiarize themselves with the racecourse, and prepare and train for the event according to their physical condition. For more information about Macao International 10K, please visit the event’s official website at www.macao10k.com, refer to the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.