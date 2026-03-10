IAM and ISAF hold joint exchange meeting with veterinary surgeons and pharmaceutical sector

MACAU, March 10 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) recently collaborated with the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) to hold an exchange meeting with the representatives from Associação de Comerciantes de Medicamentos de Macau, Macao Medical & Pharmaceutical Suppliers Association and the veterinary surgeons sector to discuss the use of veterinary medicines in Macao, with the aim of fostering sectoral synergy and cooperation and facilitating the diverse and stable supply of veterinary medicines in Macao.

The exchange meeting was held on 5 March as a platform for dialogue built by IAM and ISAF through interdepartmental collaboration, so as to promote further exchange and strength cooperation among members of the local veterinary clinical care sector and medicine suppliers for creating a stable supply chain of veterinary medicines that can develop sustainably. Representatives participating in the meeting exchanged views on the current supply of medicines, clinical demand and directions of cooperation, agreeing that continuous communication is beneficial to enhancing the diversity and stability of the local market of medicines used in animals. IAM and ISAF will continue to facilitate cross-sector connectivity and cooperation, and promote legal and compliant operation of businesses, for the purpose of jointly protecting animal health and maintaining public health and safety.

The “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals” came into force on 1 April 2024. Since then, veterinary clinical care activities and supply and use of medicines are standardised and governed, signifying a new stage of sector development in a more professional and orderly manner. IAM and ISAF remain committed to promote the legal and compliant operation of businesses by the veterinary clinical care sector and medicine suppliers through different channels, including holding work meetings with the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals (CPMV) to exchange views on matters pertaining to the supply of veterinary medicines, organising briefings for the sectors, and carrying out inspections of establishments of veterinary clinical care.