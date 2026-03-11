OpenLight to Showcase III-V Heterogenous Integrated Silicon Photonics Innovations and Production Capabilities at OFC

OpenLight to Showcase Breakthrough III-V Heterogenous Integrated Silicon Photonics Innovations and Production Capabilities for AI, Cloud, and High Speed Networking at OFC 2026

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenLight , a leader in heterogeneous III V silicon photonic integration and custom Photonic Application Specific Integrated Circuits (PASICs), will showcase multiple technology breakthroughs at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2026, taking place March 15–19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. At booth #2449, OpenLight will demonstrate its latest advances in high speed photonic integrated circuits (PICs) with integrated lasers, electro absorption (EA) modulators, and amplifiers. These demonstrations show next generation optical architectures designed to meet the performance, efficiency, and scalability demands of AI, cloud, and hyperscale data center networks.OpenLight’s OFC 2026 presence will highlight industry demonstrations, new product collaborations, and thought leadership sessions featuring the company’s engineering and executive teams, demonstrating that its technology is ready for production scaling.Live Demonstrations: Advancing AI Scale Optical Interconnects400G Per Lane III V on Silicon EA Modulator for 3.2T and BeyondBuilding on the technology first demonstrated at OFC 2025, OpenLight will showcase leading edge enhanced 400G per lane EA modulator featuring flip chip co packaging with a MACOM driver, delivering optical modulation amplitude (OMA) of 3 dBm and extinction ratio greater than 3.5 dB. This year’s demonstration highlights significant improvements in integration maturity and manufacturability, enabling differential drive and advances in bandwidth performance—made possible through OpenLight’s production ready heterogeneous III V on silicon photonics platform. These advancements further strengthen the scalability of OpenLight’s PDK devices for next-generation 3.2T and beyond high-density, low-power optical transceivers supporting AI, ML, and cloud data center deployments.1.6T DR8 Fully Integrated Transceiver PIC and Evaluation BoardOpenLight will also demonstrate a 1.6T DR8 evaluation board incorporating its beta 1.6T DFB-based PIC including heterogeneous integrated lasers, modulators, amplifiers and photo detectors operating with a MarvellAra 3 nm 1.6T digital signal processor (DSP). The PIC integrates OpenLight’s 1310 nm distributed feedback (DFB) lasers and InP based 224G electro absorption modulators (EAMs) and now delivers improved power efficiency, consuming approximately 2.0 W, down from 2.7 W reported at initial sample availability. This demonstration showcases a complete high speed optical link representative of emerging AI cluster and data center requirements, featuring full flip-chip co-packaging of the DSP, transmitter PIC, and receiver with no external laser alignment.Additional In-booth Partner Technology ShowcasesOpenLight will further highlight collaborations with technology and ecosystem partners, including:• Oriole Networks, demonstrating a scalable, all passive backend network technology for AI workloads, built on silicon photonics nanosecond optical circuit switching, with predictable and low tail latency.• GDS Factory, showcasing an all in one, schematic driven design solution for the OpenLight platform that combines advanced PH18DA device modeling with programmatic layout, verification, and seamless post layout simulation for confident complex circuit design.• Spark Photonics, presenting its design and layout services using the OpenLight Process Design Kit (PDK) with the Luceda Photonics software suite.Market Watch and Technical Program ParticipationOpenLight experts will participate in several technical sessions and panel discussions throughout the week:Market Watch Panel — Market Status and Enabling Technologies of 1.6Tbps and BeyondDr. Adam Carter, CEO, will join industry leaders from Broadcom, Ciena, Marvell, Inpho, and Source Photonics for a panel on the market trends, applications, and technologies accelerating adoption of 1.6 Tbps pluggable modules.Location: Expo Theater 1Date: March 17Time: 12:30-2:00 PMSC347: Reliability and Qualification of Fiber Optic ComponentsPresenter: Robert HerrickLocation: West Lobby RegistrationDate: March 16Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PMM3G: High-Speed Optical Modulators for Intra-Data Center Links: Unlocking 400 Gb/s and Beyond per LanePanelist: Beichen WangLocation: Room 502ADate: March 16Time: 2:00-4:00 PMW1E | D1: Advanced Prototyping, Packaging and Integration, Next Generation Fiber LinksPresider: Dr. Molly PielsLocation: Room 501ABCDate: March 18Time: 8:00-9:30 PMVisit OpenLight at OFC 2026To learn more about OpenLight’s technology or schedule a meeting at OFC 2026, please contact us or come by booth #2449 during the exhibition.About OpenLightOpenLight is the world leader in custom PASIC design.OpenLight’s world-leading PASIC technology, supported by its process design kit (PDK), integrates all active and passive components of silicon photonics devices into a single chip, enabling high-performance, energy-efficient photonics solutions across datacom, telecom, automotive, AI, and quantum computing applications and markets.The company secured Series A funding in August 2025 and this, combined with a portfolio of over 400 patents, is enabling OpenLight to bring optical solutions to places it has never been before and underpin technologies and innovation that weren’t previously possible. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with offices in Silicon Valley.Read more at www.openlightphotonics.com

