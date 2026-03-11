The Orthopedic Clinic’s Dr. Brian Hatten Performs First VELYS™ Robotic Assisted Total Knee Replacement at Halifax Health

Dr. Hatten - Orthopedic Surgeon

Dr. Hatten helps pave the way for Halifax Health being the first surgeon to perform surgery using the robotic system - VELYS™.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orthopedic Clinic is proud to announce that Dr. Brian R. Hatten, M.D., board certified orthopedic surgeon, recently performed the first total knee replacement using VELYS™ robotic assisted technology at Halifax Health. This milestone represents a continued advancement in orthopedic surgical technology within the Daytona Beach community and was highlighted nationally by Becker’s Spine Review.

Dr. Hatten brings extensive experience with the VELYS™ robotic system through his work at The Orthopedic Clinic, where the practice continues to invest in advanced surgical innovation. In fact, The Orthopedic Clinic operates the only ambulatory surgery center in Florida with two VELYS robotic systems, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to providing cutting edge orthopedic care.

Dr. Hatten specializes in joint replacement procedures and is widely recognized for his expertise in advanced surgical techniques. He has served on the Johnson & Johnson MedTech Kinematic Alignment Advisory Board and teaches robotic-assisted techniques to surgeons nationally. He recently taught a hands-on lab at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons' annual conference.

𝑸𝒖𝒐𝒕𝒆 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝑫𝒓. 𝑯𝒂𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒏:

"It is exciting to help introduce advanced technology like the VELYS robotic system at Halifax Health," said Dr. Hatten. “Having extensive experience with this platform, including teaching its use to other world-renowned surgeons. I have seen firsthand how robotic assistance can support precision and personalization during joint replacement surgery. I am proud to work alongside the team at Halifax Health and help lead the way in bringing innovative orthopedic care to our community."

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐕𝐄𝐋𝐘𝐒™ 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The VELYS™ Robotic Assisted Solution is an advanced surgical technology designed to support orthopedic surgeons during total knee replacement procedures. Using real-time data and digital planning tools, the system allows surgeons to customize the procedure to each patient’s unique anatomy while maintaining precise control throughout the surgery. The technology is designed to enhance surgical accuracy and support improved joint alignment and stability.

𝑸𝒖𝒐𝒕𝒆 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒔𝒐𝒏, 𝑪𝑬𝑶 𝒐𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑶𝒓𝒕𝒉𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄 𝑪𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒄

“This milestone highlights Dr. Hatten’s expertise and our ongoing commitment to advancing orthopedic care in our community. At The Orthopedic Clinic, we are proud to invest in technologies like the VELYS robotic system that enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes. Seeing Dr. Hatten help introduce this technology at Halifax Health is an exciting step forward for our region.”

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜

The Orthopedic Clinic has been serving Volusia and Flagler counties for more than 60 years, providing comprehensive orthopedic, sports medicine, and pain management care. With a patient-first philosophy, The Orthopedic Clinic is dedicated to helping individuals regain mobility, reduce pain, and improve overall quality of life.

Dr. Brian Hatten, Board-Certified, Orthopedic Surgeon

