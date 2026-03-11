Automotive Bearing and Clutch Component Aftermarket to Reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2033, Growing at a 4.9% CAGR

Automotive Bearing and Clutch Component Aftermarket Market Size, Share, and Growth Forecast, 2026 – 2033

Global demand rises for reliable automotive bearing and clutch replacement parts as aging vehicles and higher driving distances increase aftermarket maintenance

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market is gaining consistent traction as global vehicle fleets age and the need for maintenance and replacement parts increases. Automotive bearings and clutch components are critical for vehicle performance, drivetrain stability, and transmission efficiency, making them essential parts in the aftermarket ecosystem. As vehicles remain in operation for longer periods, the demand for durable and high-quality replacement components continues to grow. Repair shops, independent garages, and fleet operators are increasingly relying on aftermarket suppliers for cost-effective and reliable automotive parts.

The global automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market size is likely to be valued at US$5.8 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach US$8.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by aging vehicle fleets worldwide, increasing vehicle kilometers traveled, and rising demand for reliable replacement parts. Passenger vehicles represent the leading segment due to their large numbers in circulation and frequent maintenance needs. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market owing to its vast vehicle population, expanding automotive service networks, and increasing awareness of preventive maintenance.

The key players studied in the report include:

• Schaeffler AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Valeo SA

• SKF Group

• Exedy Corporation

• Aisin Corporation

• The Timken Company

• NSK Ltd.

• NTN Corporation

• JTEKT Corporation

• Eaton Corporation plc

• BorgWarner Inc.

• PHC (PHC Valeo)

• NRB Bearings Ltd.

• Dana Incorporated

• RBC Bearings

Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market is projected to grow from US$5.8 billion in 2026 to US$8.1 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%.

➤ Increasing global vehicle age and higher vehicle utilization are significantly strengthening demand for replacement bearings and clutch components.

➤ Passenger vehicles remain the leading segment due to their extensive presence and consistent maintenance requirements.

➤ Asia Pacific dominates the automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market due to its large automotive fleet and growing aftermarket service industry.

➤ Technological improvements in bearing durability and clutch efficiency are encouraging vehicle owners to replace components with high-performance alternatives.

Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Component Type

• Clutch Kits

• Wheel Bearings

• Actuator

By Material Type

• Steel/Metallic

• Ceramic

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific leads the automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market due to its massive automotive fleet and rapidly expanding vehicle ownership levels. Countries in the region have witnessed strong growth in vehicle usage, which directly increases the demand for maintenance and component replacement. Additionally, the presence of a large network of independent repair workshops and spare part distributors further strengthens aftermarket sales. Growing awareness of vehicle servicing and preventive maintenance practices is also supporting the adoption of reliable replacement components.

North America and Europe also represent significant markets due to their mature automotive industries and high average vehicle age. In these regions, consumers often keep vehicles for longer periods, resulting in greater reliance on aftermarket maintenance solutions. Well-established automotive repair infrastructure and a strong presence of leading component manufacturers help ensure easy availability of replacement bearings and clutch components. Technological advancements and high standards for component quality further drive the adoption of premium aftermarket parts.

Market Drivers

One of the primary drivers of the automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market is the increasing average age of vehicles worldwide. As vehicles remain operational for longer durations, mechanical components naturally experience wear and require replacement. Bearings and clutch systems are among the most commonly replaced parts in vehicles because they are subjected to constant mechanical stress and friction. Vehicle owners increasingly prefer aftermarket components that provide durability and cost efficiency compared to original equipment parts.

Another key growth driver is the steady increase in vehicle kilometers traveled across both developed and developing economies. Higher vehicle usage leads to faster component wear and increases the need for regular maintenance. With growing mobility needs and expanding transportation networks, vehicle owners are more focused on ensuring reliability and performance through timely replacement of essential components such as bearings and clutch assemblies.

Market Opportunities

The automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market presents strong opportunities through technological advancements in component design and materials. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing high-performance bearings and clutch systems that offer improved durability, efficiency, and resistance to wear. These innovations not only enhance vehicle performance but also attract customers seeking long-lasting replacement solutions.

Another promising opportunity lies in the expansion of organized aftermarket distribution networks. Digital platforms, online automotive parts marketplaces, and advanced logistics systems are making replacement components more accessible to repair shops and vehicle owners. As the automotive service ecosystem becomes more organized and technologically integrated, aftermarket suppliers will have greater opportunities to reach wider customer bases and strengthen market presence.

Recent Developments

• June 2024 – Schaeffler AG expanded its aftermarket product portfolio with new high-durability bearing solutions designed for long-service vehicle applications.

• October 2024 – Valeo SA introduced advanced clutch replacement kits aimed at improving performance and reliability in passenger vehicles.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future of the automotive bearing and clutch component aftermarket market appears promising as vehicle fleets continue to expand and remain operational for longer periods. With the market projected to grow steadily through 2033, manufacturers are likely to invest in product innovation, durable materials, and efficient distribution networks. Increasing awareness about preventive vehicle maintenance and the rising availability of organized aftermarket services will further strengthen demand for high-quality replacement components

