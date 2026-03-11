Coherent Market Insights Announced as Official Research Partner for the Marketing & Communication Excellence Awards 2026

Research Partner

CEO Raj Shah to Unveil Evidence-Based Evaluation Methodology – Celebrating Industry Leaders Who Influence With Intent.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mumbai, India- 11 March 2026 – Coherent Market Insights, a globally trusted market research and intelligence firm, is honored to announce its role as the Official Research Partner for the Marketing & Communication Excellence Awards 2026, organized by team Marksmen. This prestigious award platform celebrates organizations and leaders who are shaping the future of marketing and communications guided by the powerful theme: Influence with Intent.The awards ceremony will be held on 13 March 2026 at the iconic Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai, bringing together India’s foremost CMOs, brand strategists, communication leaders, and marketing innovators for an evening of recognition, reflection, and forward-looking dialogue.𝐂𝐄𝐎 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞Coherent Market Insights’ CEO and Founder Raj Shah will take to the main stage to present the evidence-based methodology that defines this year’s awardee selection process. The framework examines marketing effectiveness, communication impact, audience engagement metrics, brand positioning, and sustained innovation ensuring that every accolade awarded reflects genuine market leadership and measurable influence.“As research partners, our responsibility is to bring rigor to recognition. In a landscape where influence must be exercised with clarity and credibility, the methodology matters as much as the outcome.” – Raj Shah, Founder & CEO, Coherent Market Insights𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬The Marketing & Communication Excellence Awards 2026 promises to be a landmark gathering, featuring:• Gathering of India’s Leading CMOs, marketing directors, and communication strategists• High impact discussions on AI-driven marketing, data-led storytelling, and measurable brand impact• Recognition of organizations and leaders shaping the future of marketing & communications• Insights into how evidence-based research is redefining the standards for industry recognition𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭In today’s hyper-connected media environment, the most impactful marketing is not merely the loudest. It is the most purposeful. The theme “Influence with Intent” captures a fundamental shift as marketing and communication excellence now demands alignment among brand values, customer trust, and authentic storytelling. Organizations honored at this platform demonstrate that influence, when wielded responsibly and strategically, becomes a durable competitive advantage.Coherent Market Insights is proud to contribute the analytical rigour necessary to distinguish true excellence. This ensures that every awarded brand reflects a standard that consumers, stakeholders, and the industry can genuinely respect.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬Organized by Team Marksmen, the Marketing & Communication Excellence Awards is one of India’s most respected platforms recognizing outstanding achievement in marketing strategy, brand communication, digital innovation, and customer engagement. The awards bring together top-tier professionals to benchmark best practices and celebrate transformative work across industries.𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:• Event: Marketing & Communication Excellence Awards 2026 - Marketing & Communication Excellence Awards• Date: March 13, 2026• Venue: Sahara Star Hotel, Mumbai• Website: https://www.teammarksmen.com/recognitions/2026/Most-Trusted-Brands-of-India/ • Company Website: www.coherentmarketinsights.com 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across diverse industries. CMI has its headquarter in India and operates globally. In addition to U.S. presence, it has strategic partnerships in the U.K. and Japan.CMI caters to its clients in over 32 countries with the support of 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts across 24 countries, influencing well-informed decision-making in rapidly changing markets.

