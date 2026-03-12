SkinLab Phoenix Invites Downtown Phoenix to 'Glow in the City' Grand Re-Opening Celebration

SkinLab Laser Aesthetics & Wellness Lip Enhancement Weight Loss

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkinLab Phoenix Invites Downtown Phoenix to “Glow in the City” Grand Re-Opening CelebrationSkinLab Phoenix is turning up the glow in Downtown Phoenix with “Glow in the City,” a fun, elevated grand re-opening celebration taking place on Thursday, March 26, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at 610 E Roosevelt St #148, Phoenix, AZ 85004.Created as a stylish pre-night-out beauty and wellness experience, Glow in the City invites guests to stop by SkinLab Phoenix, enjoy a festive evening of self-care and celebration, and get their glow on before heading to their favorite Downtown Phoenix restaurants and bars.The event will bring together clients, local businesses, influencers, and beauty lovers for an exciting evening filled with bubbly, light bites, music, raffles, giveaways, event-only specials, curated skincare and wellness experiences, and plenty of photo-worthy moments.The celebration will begin with a VIP Partner Hour from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, welcoming local business owners, influencers, and community partners for early access, networking, and a first look at SkinLab Phoenix’s signature services. General Admission begins at 6:00 PM, when guests are invited to mix, mingle, explore, and celebrate in a chic downtown-inspired setting.A featured highlight of the evening will be the official ribbon cutting ceremony at 6:30 PM, followed by a champagne toast, group photo, and raffle announcement to mark this exciting new chapter for SkinLab Phoenix.At check-in, guests will receive a Glow Passport and be invited to explore SkinLab’s signature event experiences, including:Injectables & Facial Balancing Bar — featuring tox, lip filler , and personalized aesthetic consultationsSkin Glow & Skincare Bar — featuring facials, DiamondGlow, skincare education, and curated product bundlesBody & Wellness Bar — featuring Emsculpt consultations, wellness services, and weight loss supportVIP Booking Lounge — featuring memberships, appointment booking, and access to event-only specials and perksGuests who complete their Glow Passport will unlock bonus raffle entries and VIP giveaway opportunities, adding an interactive and rewarding element to the evening.Throughout the night, guests will enjoy access to exclusive event-only specials, curated package offers, prepaid service savings, retail promotions, giveaways, and booking perks available only during the celebration. From refreshing your skincare routine to planning your next beauty or wellness treatment, Glow in the City is designed to make discovering SkinLab Phoenix feel exciting, social, and worth celebrating.“Glow in the City is all about bringing beauty, confidence, and community together in a fun and elevated way,” said the SkinLab Phoenix team. “We wanted to create an event where guests can stop in, celebrate with us, explore our services, enjoy special savings, and make SkinLab part of their perfect Downtown Phoenix night out.”SkinLab Phoenix specializes in advanced aesthetic treatments, skincare services, and wellness solutions designed to help clients look and feel their best. Combining expert care with modern technology and a personalized approach, SkinLab creates customized treatment plans that support each client’s unique beauty and wellness goals.Community members, beauty enthusiasts, local partners, and Downtown Phoenix guests are encouraged to attend and experience an evening designed to help Phoenix sip, shop, glow, and celebrate.Event DetailsGlow in the City — SkinLab Phoenix Grand Re-OpeningThursday, March 265:00 PM – 8:00 PMVIP Partner Hour: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PMGeneral Admission: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PMRibbon Cutting: 6:30 PMLocation: 610 E Roosevelt St #148, Phoenix, AZ 85004For more information, visit skinlab.netMedia ContactSkinLabMarichu Evans(480)418-6000marichu@skinlab.net

