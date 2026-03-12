Onclusive Launches Unified Platform Combining Monitoring, Measurement and Workflow in One Connected Experience

New platform simplifies workflows for communications teams with a single login, unified data, and AI-powered insights across all media

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onclusive, a global leader in media intelligence, today announced the launch of a powerful new platform that brings together media monitoring, measurement and management capabilities into one integrated environment.Communications teams face intensifying pressure to demonstrate commercial impact, manage shrinking media ecosystems, and adapt to AI-driven change. According to Onclusive’s 2026 Outlook survey of 300 PR, communications and marketing professionals, more than half expect connecting communications efforts to revenue and business growth to be a top challenge in 2026. Nearly half also say proving ROI beyond vanity metrics remains a key concern.Against this backdrop, fragmented tools make it harder to translate media activity into measurable business outcomes and to align with adjacent marketing teams on unified campaigns and goals.Onclusive’s new AI-powered platform provides communications, PR and marketing professionals with a single place to track coverage, engage journalists, optimise workflows and analyse media performance - consolidating capabilities that have traditionally operated across multiple systems and datasets. By using AI to scale our integrated data and form a single foundation across our solutions, the Unified Platform empowers teams to better adapt to the evolving media landscape and address these structural challenges.The Unified Platform combines Onclusive’s core capabilities into four modules - Mention, Review, Contact, and Measure - delivering a seamless experience supported by a single login, shared dataset, and consistent interface, to enable PR, Communications and Marketing professionals to move seamlessly from insight to action.Saurabh Goorha, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Onclusive said, “Communications and Marketing professionals today need to bridge the gap between multimedia, multi-channel, multi-lingual media and events data and to move quickly from insight to action. Powered by AI, the Unified Platform connects the data and workflows they rely on every day, providing a single environment that reduces complexity and gives teams the clarity they need to act with confidence - one login, one source of truth, one consistent view of communications performance.”The platform is built around the day-to-day needs of communications teams, enabling users to:- Monitor brand coverage across largest global set of media content - print, online, broadcast, podcasts, and social media - via self-service and managed solutions- Receive curated press reviews and manage content workflows- Identify and engage journalists and influencers using a media contacts database- Track performance and measure impact through analytics- Leverage integrated AI tools to understand impact- Move seamlessly from discovering a story to understanding its outcomesBy connecting these activities, the platform helps teams spend less time navigating systems and more time focusing on strategy.Realising the Future of Media IntelligenceAt the core of the Unified Platform is Onclusive’s Global Content Hub, a powerful integrated media database that ingests, processes and enriches large volumes of content daily across media types. AI enrichment analyses sentiment, themes, entities, and relevance, helping users quickly understand coverage and prioritize what matters most.Rob Stone, Chief Executive Officer at Onclusive, explained, “The Unified Platform brings together earned, owned and social media content into a single experience and marks a major step forward for Onclusive and for the industry. We are delivering the data, technology, and expertise communications professionals need to prove and improve their value in one place through the defacto risk and reputation platform for the media intelligence industry that scales with the changing needs of our customers. Our research shows that brand building is the top priority for more than half of communications professionals in 2026. Ensuring that brand investment is measurable and defensible will be critical as organisations navigate ongoing budget scrutiny.”Stone continued, “The Unified Platform is a springboard for the next phase of AI-powered innovation at Onclusive. As we continue to expand our capabilities, customers will benefit from even deeper insights, broader coverage, and new ways to turn media intelligence into meaningful business outcomes - all built on the foundation of our Global Content Hub.”The Onclusive Unified Platform is available now. For more information, visit http://onclusive.com/products/unified-platform or contact press@onclusive.com.

