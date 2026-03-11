Startup ALVA Launches AI App to Detect PFAS and Toxic Chemicals in Products

ALVA AI app scanning a sunscreen product to detect PFAS and other potentially harmful chemicals

The ALVA app lets consumers scan products to detect harmful chemicals like PFAS and endocrine disruptors and make safer buying decisions.

Consumers deserve transparency about the chemicals in everyday products. ALVA makes it possible to understand ingredient risks instantly with a simple scan.” — Karl Vorwerg, Founder of ALVA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALVA, a new AI-powered consumer safety platform, has officially launched its mobile app designed to help people detect harmful chemicals in everyday products.The ALVA app allows users to scan cosmetics, household products, and packaged goods to instantly see whether ingredients may pose risks related to endocrine disruption, allergies, or long-term toxicity.Consumers are increasingly concerned about substances such as PFAS (“forever chemicals”), parabens, phthalates, and other potentially harmful ingredients. However, understanding ingredient labels remains difficult for most people.ALVA aims to solve this problem using artificial intelligence and a large ingredient risk database.Users can learn more about the platform at get-alva.com , where the company explains how the technology analyzes product ingredients and highlights potential health risks.Rising Demand for Chemical TransparencyOver the past decade, public awareness around chemical exposure has grown significantly. Reports about PFAS contamination, hormone disruptors, and hidden additives have led many consumers to seek safer alternatives.Yet most people still struggle to interpret complex ingredient lists.ALVA simplifies this process by translating chemical information into easy-to-understand insights.Instead of searching each ingredient manually, users simply scan a product barcode and receive an instant overview of potential concerns.From Ingredient Lists to Actionable InsightsThe ALVA platform analyzes ingredients using a growing dataset of toxicological research and regulatory information.The app highlights possible risks related to:• endocrine disruption• carcinogenicity• environmental persistence• allergic reactionsBy presenting the information in a simplified format, ALVA allows consumers to make more informed purchasing decisions.The company has also launched an educational initiative in addition to its Blog , focused on PFAS exposure.Consumers interested in learning whether their daily products may contain PFAS can take the free test available at test.get-alva.com A New Model for Consumer TransparencyALVA’s long-term mission is to increase transparency in consumer products and encourage safer manufacturing practices.When consumers gain access to clear information about product ingredients, market pressure can shift toward safer alternatives.“Consumers deserve to know what is inside the products they use every day,” the company said.“Technology can finally make ingredient transparency accessible to everyone.”About ALVAALVA is an AI-powered product analysis platform designed to help consumers understand chemical risks in everyday products.By combining artificial intelligence with toxicology research, the platform enables users to scan products and receive clear explanations of potential ingredient risks.More information about the app is available at get-alva.com.

ALVA product scanner App is analysing sunscreen ingredients and flag PFAS and harmful chemicals

