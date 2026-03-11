Global Sports Market on Track to Hit $1 Trillion by 2029, New World Data Lab Analysis Reveals

In 2026 the US spends more on sports than the next 25 countries combined Americans are spending more of their money on being active than cable. Splitting countries by Time zone & Spending, we can see how much consumers spend in in every time zone

New research shows sport participation predicts premium spending. US gym-goers spend $23,000 more yearly, and the global sports market will hit $1T by 2029

For anyone trying to understand where premium spending is going, sport participation is one of the most reliable proxies we have found.” — Wolfgang Fengler

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research identifies sport participation as one of the strongest predictors of premium consumer spending globally, US gym-goers spend $23,000 more per year across all categories, and the global sports market is on track to hit $1 trillion by 2029.Date Wednesday, 12 March 2025Time 11:00 AM EST / 4:00 PM CETEvent World Consumer Outlook #9: Winning on the Global StageFormat Live webinar free to attendRegister marketing.worlddatalab.com/winning-on-the-global-stageTHE STORYVIENNA, March 2025, World Data Lab , a global consumer intelligence enterprise, today released new analysis on the economics of sport and entertainment spanning 183 countries. The research sizes a rapidly growing consumer category at $4.9 trillion globally across sports and entertainment, with the sports segment alone, currently at $856 billion, forecast to cross $1 trillion by 2029, joining alcohol and hotel accommodation as sectors at that scale.The United States leads all markets in annual sports spending at $388 billion, more than the next 25 countries combined and nearly ten times that of Germany, the second-largest market. Within the broader $4.9 trillion sports and entertainment economy, sports accounts for roughly one-fifth, split between sports events and services ($714 billion) and equipment ($143 billion).Beyond scale, the standout finding is how sport intersects with broader consumer behaviour. World Data Lab’s analysis shows that sport participation functions as one of the strongest predictors of premium consumer spending across every category. An American gym-goer spends $23,000 more per year than a non-gym-goer, not solely on fitness, but across dining, clothing, alcohol, streaming, and other discretionary categories. The sports consumer is the premium consumer.The standout finding is the relationship between sport participation and broader consumer behaviour. World Data Lab’s analysis identifies sport participation as one of the strongest predictors of premium spending across every category. An American gym-goer spends $23,000 more per year than a non-gym-goer, not solely on fitness, but across dining, clothing, alcohol, streaming, and other discretionary categories. The sports consumer is the premium consumer.FROM WORLD DATA LAB“For anyone trying to understand where premium spending is going, sport participation is one of the most reliable proxies we have found.”— Wolfgang Fengler, Insights, World Data LabFROM THE PANEL“That connection between physical commitment and economic behaviour is something I have seen throughout my career, but I have never seen it quantified at this scale.”— Michael ‘Michi’ Greis, Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Biathlon“The mass participation industry has always known that our participants are a different kind of consumer, highly motivated, brand loyal and willing to spend. What World Data Lab has done is give us the numbers to prove it.”— Chris Robb, Founder & CEO, Mass Participation WorldABOUT WORLD DATA LABWorld Data Lab is a global consumer intelligence enterprise that tracks and forecasts spending behaviour across 183 countries. Its proprietary datasets cover income distribution, consumer class transitions, generational spending shifts, and behavioural signals that predict premium consumption. The World Consumer Outlook webinar series presents new findings from this research to an audience of brands, investors, policy makers, and media.Note to editors: An embargoed data pack including key charts and statistics is available on request ahead of the 12 March broadcast. Please contact anne.mason@worlddatalab.com to register interest.

