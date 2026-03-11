Global Sports Market on Track to Hit $1 Trillion by 2029, New World Data Lab Analysis Reveals
New research shows sport participation predicts premium spending. US gym-goers spend $23,000 more yearly, and the global sports market will hit $1T by 2029
THE STORY
VIENNA, March 2025, World Data Lab, a global consumer intelligence enterprise, today released new analysis on the economics of sport and entertainment spanning 183 countries. The research sizes a rapidly growing consumer category at $4.9 trillion globally across sports and entertainment, with the sports segment alone, currently at $856 billion, forecast to cross $1 trillion by 2029, joining alcohol and hotel accommodation as sectors at that scale.
The United States leads all markets in annual sports spending at $388 billion, more than the next 25 countries combined and nearly ten times that of Germany, the second-largest market. Within the broader $4.9 trillion sports and entertainment economy, sports accounts for roughly one-fifth, split between sports events and services ($714 billion) and equipment ($143 billion).
Beyond scale, the standout finding is how sport intersects with broader consumer behaviour. World Data Lab’s analysis shows that sport participation functions as one of the strongest predictors of premium consumer spending across every category. An American gym-goer spends $23,000 more per year than a non-gym-goer, not solely on fitness, but across dining, clothing, alcohol, streaming, and other discretionary categories. The sports consumer is the premium consumer.
FROM WORLD DATA LAB
“For anyone trying to understand where premium spending is going, sport participation is one of the most reliable proxies we have found.”
— Wolfgang Fengler, Insights, World Data Lab
FROM THE PANEL
“That connection between physical commitment and economic behaviour is something I have seen throughout my career, but I have never seen it quantified at this scale.”
— Michael ‘Michi’ Greis, Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Biathlon
“The mass participation industry has always known that our participants are a different kind of consumer, highly motivated, brand loyal and willing to spend. What World Data Lab has done is give us the numbers to prove it.”
— Chris Robb, Founder & CEO, Mass Participation World
ABOUT WORLD DATA LAB
World Data Lab is a global consumer intelligence enterprise that tracks and forecasts spending behaviour across 183 countries. Its proprietary datasets cover income distribution, consumer class transitions, generational spending shifts, and behavioural signals that predict premium consumption. The World Consumer Outlook webinar series presents new findings from this research to an audience of brands, investors, policy makers, and media.
Note to editors: An embargoed data pack including key charts and statistics is available on request ahead of the 12 March broadcast. Please contact anne.mason@worlddatalab.com to register interest.
