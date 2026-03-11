PinkFix Production's Financial Trendsetters 3 Highlights Women in Finance Reclaiming the Full Spectrum of Success

New Bestselling Collaborative Book Led by Nora Gillis Showcases Female Financial Leaders Expanding the Conversation Around Wealth and Leadership

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial Trendsetters 3 continues the legacy of the Financial Trendsetters series by highlighting women in financial services who are redefining what success truly means in both business and life.Led by Nora Gillis, this new volume brings together a group of female financial leaders who are expanding the conversation around wealth, leadership, and personal values within the financial services industry.Financial services has long encouraged professionals to separate personal priorities from professional success. The contributors to Financial Trendsetters 3 explore a different approach by sharing how ambition, family, purpose, well-being, and wealth can exist together as part of a more integrated vision of success.Through personal stories and professional insight, Financial Trendsetters 3 invites readers to see money as a natural and integrated part of life rather than something distant or intimidating. The book encourages both financial professionals and clients to approach wealth as a tool for living well, making meaningful choices, and building lives aligned with personal values.Financial Trendsetters 3 features contributions from the following financial professionals:Amber Bentley, Sarah Elia, Tonyia Cleaver, Vicki Beam, April Crews, Karen Santini Clemens, Sara Brandston, Kimberly Garcete, Leah A. West, Colleen Goodwillie, Amy Frank Goldman, and Jessica Weaver.Each contributor brings unique experiences from across the financial services industry and offers insight into how women are shaping a more human-centered approach to finance and leadership.The impact of Financial Trendsetters 3 extends beyond the book itself. Proceeds from the project will fund a scholarship for a woman pursuing a career in finance. The scholarship is designed to support the next generation of leaders entering the financial services industry and expand opportunities for women who are building careers in finance.Financial Trendsetters 3 continues the broader mission of the Financial Trendsetters series to elevate the voices of women in finance and support initiatives that strengthen the future of the profession.The book was published through Pinkfix Productions, an independent publishing company that collaborates with professionals and thought leaders to share stories that inspire growth, leadership, and meaningful impact.Financial Trendsetters 3 presents a collective vision of success that includes professional achievement, personal fulfillment, and long-term contribution to the financial services community.MEDIA CONTACT:Jessica WeaverThe Wealth BoutiquePhone: +1 908-955-0077Email: info@thewealthboutique.comWebsite: https://www.thewealthboutique.com

