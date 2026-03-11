Yahshua: The Hebrew Name of Jesus - A New Book Explores the Biblical Meaning Behind the Name of the Savior

Cover of the book Yahshua: The Hebrew Name of Jesus by Hegumen Abraam Sleman, exploring the biblical meaning of the name of Jesus and its connection to the divine name Yahweh.

A new book explores the Hebrew name Yahshua, revealing its meaning “Yahweh saves” and the biblical roots of the name of Jesus.

Understanding the name Yahshua helps us rediscover the saving message of the Bible: the God who revealed Himself as Yahweh has come near to save in Jesus Christ.” — Hegumen Abraam Sleman

A newly released book, Yahshua: The Hebrew Name of Jesus , offers readers a profound biblical and theological exploration of the name by which the Savior of the world was revealed. The book examines the Hebrew roots of the name "Yahshua," showing how it expresses the central message of the Gospel: "Yahweh saves."Drawing deeply from the Hebrew Scriptures, the New Testament, and the writings of the early Church Fathers, the book traces the meaning, history, and theological significance of the name given to the Messiah. It explains how the name of Jesus is rooted in the Hebrew language and how it connects directly to the divine Name of God revealed in the Old Testament.The work demonstrates that the name Yahshua is not merely a linguistic curiosity but a proclamation of the saving action of God. As explained in the book, the name itself declares the mission of the Messiah—God's saving presence revealed in Christ.Through fifteen carefully structured chapters, the book explores:• The biblical theology of names in Scripture• The Hebrew roots and meaning of the name Yahshua• The relationship between the names Yahweh and Yahshua• The announcement of the name by the angel in Matthew 1:21• The journey of the name from Hebrew to Greek and modern languages• The proclamation of the name among the nations• The role of the Holy Spirit in revealing the saving name of ChristThe book also highlights how the early Church understood the name of Jesus as the revelation of God's saving work in history.By restoring the Hebrew meaning of the name Yahshua, the book seeks to help readers rediscover the unity of the Old and New Testaments and to understand more deeply the identity and mission of Jesus Christ.The author writes that the purpose of the work is not to impose terminology or change liturgical practice, but to restore the biblical meaning of the name and deepen faith in the Savior whose name proclaims that Yahweh saves.________________________________________Availability:Yahshua: The Hebrew Name of Jesus is now available worldwide through Amazon.Amazon link:The book is available in paperback and other formats for readers interested in biblical theology, the Hebrew roots of Christianity, and the identity of Jesus Christ.________________________________________About the Author: Hegumen Abraam Sleman is a Coptic Orthodox priest, theologian, and author whose ministry spans decades of pastoral service and biblical teaching. His work focuses on the Hebrew foundations of the Christian faith, the unity of Scripture, and the revelation of God in Jesus Christ.He has written numerous theological works exploring the name of God, the identity of Christ, the message of the Gospel, and the continuity between the Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament. His books aim to help readers rediscover the depth of biblical revelation and the saving message of Christ.________________________________________Media Contact:Hegumen Abraam SlemanEmail: frsleman@ copticchurch.net Website: www.frsleman.org

