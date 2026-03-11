Influential Women Spotlights Dana Beckham: Driving Innovation and Leadership in Electrical Supply and Lighting

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mooresville Entrepreneur Empowers National Clients While Elevating Women in the Power Distribution IndustryDana Beckham is a dynamic business leader and the President of Firefly Lighting & Electrical Gear Supply, LLC, a woman-owned company serving national accounts across commercial, industrial, retail, restaurant, warehousing, and automotive sectors. With more than two decades of experience spanning construction, retrofits, lighting, electrical gear supply, space planning, and operations management, Dana has earned a reputation for exceeding expectations, building strong customer relationships, and delivering solutions that keep complex projects moving with precision and reliability. Her expertise in project management, negotiation, analytical strategy, and cross-functional leadership positions her as a trusted partner for clients navigating large-scale facility and infrastructure needs.Before launching Firefly Lighting & Electrical Gear Supply, Dana built a strong foundation at industry-leading organizations. During her 20-year tenure at Lowe’s Companies, she led major corporate facility space planning initiatives across millions of square feet, managed enterprise-wide project execution, and developed teams responsible for new store growth, remodeling, and large-scale deployment efforts. Her work at Wells Fargo and City Lighting Products further expanded her capabilities in account management, strategic planning, and customer-focused project delivery. Across every role, Dana consistently elevated performance, streamlined operations, and created solutions that aligned with both business objectives and client priorities.Now, as President and Owner of Firefly Lighting & Electrical Gear Supply, Dana is energized by empowering clients with innovative electrical and lighting solutions, including partnerships with industry leaders like Generac, ABB, Eaton, and Acuity. She is equally passionate about driving growth, supporting national accounts, and elevating the presence of women in the power distribution and electrical supply industries.Dana attributes her success to a commitment to excellence, strong leadership, and continuously honing her skills in project management, negotiation, and business development to consistently exceed expectations. She credits the best career advice she has received: lead with integrity, stay curious, and never stop learning from mentors, colleagues, and challenges, which she believes fosters both personal and professional growth.For young women entering her industry, Dana encourages finding a pathway in—whether through engineering, design, or another entry point—and pursuing it with determination. She emphasizes confidence, persistence, and never taking no for an answer. Dana sees the opportunities in her field as immense, particularly for women, noting that few currently occupy leadership roles and that there is tremendous potential to grow and excel.In both her professional and personal life, Dana is guided by the values of faith, family, balance, and perseverance. She is proud to have built her own business while raising five children, cherishing time spent outdoors, exploring nature, and creating lasting memories through travel and adventure. Her faith in God serves as her foundation, and she reflects on career challenges as opportunities that ultimately led to outcomes greater than she could have planned.With a background grounded in business administration, a history of leadership in community and education initiatives, and a career defined by resilience and excellence, Dana Beckham continues to shine as a force for innovation, service, and strategic impact in the electrical supply and lighting industry.Learn More about Dana Beckham:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/dana-beckham or through her website, https://fireflylightsupply.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

