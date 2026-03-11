Influential Women Features Monica Lanigan: Strategic Realtor® Driving Real Estate Success in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Lauderdale Professional Blends Corporate Savvy, Entrepreneurial Spirit, and Market Expertise to Guide Clients with Integrity and ConfidenceFort Lauderdale, Florida – Monica Lanigan is a Residential and Commercial Realtorwith Related Realty, specializing in premier properties, investment opportunities, and new developments throughout South Florida. With a strong foundation in Human Resources and business leadership, Monica brings a strategic, client-focused approach to every transaction, ensuring her clients navigate the market with confidence and clarity.Before dedicating herself fully to real estate, Monica built a successful career in corporate environments, including Aeromexico and Nissan, where she gained expertise in recruitment, negotiation, and organizational strategy. She later became a business owner in the aesthetics industry, acquiring firsthand experience in operations, branding, and client relationship management. This entrepreneurial background equips her with a unique understanding of both personal and investment-driven real estate decisions.Since becoming a licensed Realtor, Monica has focused on helping buyers, sellers, and investors achieve their goals across residential, commercial, and new development markets. Her strengths include contract negotiation, market analysis, and identifying high-value opportunities for long-term growth. Monica holds multiple real estate certifications, including ABR, MRP, SRES, and PSA, and is an active member of the Miami Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Fluent in English and Spanish, she provides a concierge-level experience rooted in professionalism, communication, and results.Monica attributes her success to her commitment to never giving up. She believes her resilience has carried her through challenges, kept her focused on her goals, and strengthened her with every experience. Reflecting on her career, she notes that the best advice she ever received was simple yet powerful: “keep going.” Staying consistent, even when the path feels uncertain, has been a driving force behind her professional growth.For young women entering the real estate field, Monica encourages embracing every opportunity as a learning experience. She emphasizes that each project, challenge, and experience—big or small—provides valuable lessons that help build confidence, skills, and perspective.Monica identifies one of the current challenges in real estate as navigating zoning regulations, noting that while complex, these rules also offer opportunities to creatively leverage spaces and align projects with community needs and market demands.Guided by the values of respect and integrity, Monica strives to treat everyone with fairness and honesty, believing these principles are essential for building trust, credibility, and lasting connections. Her mission is simple: to guide clients through strategic real estate decisions that build wealth, security, and lasting value.Learn More about Monica Lanigan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/monica-lanigan or through her website, https://monicalanigan.relatedrealty.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

