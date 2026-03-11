Influential Women Features Alexis Stephanie Olds: Veteran Educator and Advocate for Equity in Higher Education

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 40 Years of Teaching, Mentorship, and Leadership Across Prominent UniversitiesSan Luis Obispo, California – Alexis Stephanie Olds is a seasoned educator with more than 40 years of experience in higher education, currently serving as faculty at Cuesta College. Her academic career has also included teaching roles at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Chapman University, University of La Verne, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Alexis holds a Ph.D. from the University of Utah, along with an M.A. and B.A. from San Jose State University, and did graduate studies at Michigan State University, focusing on behavioral sciences, communication, and media studies.Throughout her career, Alexis has been dedicated to teaching and mentoring students, specializing in adult education, higher education, and communication studies. She worked her way through college as a legal receptionist and then a secretary. Before transitioning into academia, she served as Assistant Director of Admissions at San Jose State University and played a role in helping friends start a semiconductor company in a garage in Cupertino, which ultimately became Altera Semiconductor in Silicon Valley. Her early professional experiences in male-dominated fields exposed her to gender bias, shaping her lifelong commitment to equity, advocacy, and inclusion within both educational and professional environments.Alexis emphasizes perseverance and resilience as essential qualities for young women entering male-dominated industries. She encourages them to challenge discriminatory systems, advocate for themselves and others, and maintain a steadfast focus on their goals. Her career reflects these principles, having navigated challenges such as securing recognition for her dissertation work and addressing systemic inequities, while maintaining a long-standing commitment to teaching excellence and scholarship.Outside of her professional work, Alexis balances a full personal life. Before being recently widowed, she and her husband adopted mixed-race infants, a son and daughter who are now college-age. She manages a historic 75-year-old home, and raises a Border Collie–Cocker Spaniel rescue puppy and two cats. She also remains actively engaged in environmental and historical organizations, while continuing to mentor students and foster inclusive, supportive academic spaces.Alexis Stephanie Olds’ career is defined by resilience, innovation, and impact, combining decades of educational leadership with advocacy for equity and mentorship. Through her dedication to students, colleagues, and the community, she continues to leave a lasting mark on higher education and inspire the next generation of scholars and leaders.Learn More about Alexis Stephanie Olds:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/alexis-olds Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

