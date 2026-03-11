24Baba Car Rental Announces Launch of Direct Airport Pickup and Doorstep Delivery Services in Dubai

24Baba Car Rental launches direct airport pickup

24Baba now offers direct vehicle delivery to Dubai airports and customer locations, available on daily, weekly, and monthly terms.

Convenience defines modern travel. With direct airport pickup and doorstep delivery across Dubai, 24Baba makes renting a car faster, easier, and ready exactly where customers need it.” — Ingvar Jansson

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24Baba Car Rental has announced the launch of two new services — Direct Airport Pickup and Anywhere Doorstep Delivery — expanding access to vehicle hire across Dubai for residents, tourists, and business travelers. Both services eliminate the need for a physical branch visit, allowing customers to receive a confirmed vehicle at their chosen airport terminal or local address.The services are now operational across Dubai International Airport (DXB), Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), and all major districts including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Jumeirah.The Direct Airport Pickup service provides travelers with access to a confirmed, ready-to-drive vehicle upon arrival at either of Dubai's major international airports. The service covers 24Baba's full fleet and is available on daily, weekly, and monthly rental terms.According to Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, the city welcomed 19.59 million international visitors in 2025. The airport pickup service is designed to support this high volume of international arrivals by providing immediate vehicle access upon landing.The Anywhere Doorstep Delivery service extends vehicle access to any address across Dubai's major districts. Customers — including hotel guests, residents, and corporate clients — can arrange delivery to a home, office, or hotel. Complimentary delivery is available on selective models, and pricing is standardized across all delivery locations to ensure consistency for all users.The fleet available through both services includes economy sedans, electric vehicles, and a luxury segment comprising models such as the BMW X5, Range Rover Sport, Cadillac Escalade, and high-performance vehicles including the Lamborghini Huracán and Ferrari Roma.Both services are supported by 24/7 customer assistance covering bookings, modifications, and on-road needs. Chauffeur-driven arrangements are also available alongside standard self-drive bookings across all vehicle categories.About 24Baba: 24Baba is a Dubai-based vehicle hire company serving individuals, families, and corporate clients across the UAE. Operating from Azizi Riviera 10, Al Merkadh, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, the company provides comprehensive daily, weekly, and monthly rental solutions. Its fleet spans economy to performance luxury vehicles, supported by airport pickup and chauffeur-driven services.

