24Baba Car Rental Announces Launch of Direct Airport Pickup and Doorstep Delivery Services in Dubai
24Baba now offers direct vehicle delivery to Dubai airports and customer locations, available on daily, weekly, and monthly terms.
The services are now operational across Dubai International Airport (DXB), Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), and all major districts including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Jumeirah.
The Direct Airport Pickup service provides travelers with access to a confirmed, ready-to-drive vehicle upon arrival at either of Dubai's major international airports. The service covers 24Baba's full fleet and is available on daily, weekly, and monthly rental terms.
According to Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, the city welcomed 19.59 million international visitors in 2025. The airport pickup service is designed to support this high volume of international arrivals by providing immediate vehicle access upon landing.
The Anywhere Doorstep Delivery service extends vehicle access to any address across Dubai's major districts. Customers — including hotel guests, residents, and corporate clients — can arrange delivery to a home, office, or hotel. Complimentary delivery is available on selective models, and pricing is standardized across all delivery locations to ensure consistency for all users.
The fleet available through both services includes economy sedans, electric vehicles, and a luxury segment comprising models such as the BMW X5, Range Rover Sport, Cadillac Escalade, and high-performance vehicles including the Lamborghini Huracán and Ferrari Roma.
Both services are supported by 24/7 customer assistance covering bookings, modifications, and on-road needs. Chauffeur-driven arrangements are also available alongside standard self-drive bookings across all vehicle categories.
About 24Baba: 24Baba is a Dubai-based vehicle hire company serving individuals, families, and corporate clients across the UAE. Operating from Azizi Riviera 10, Al Merkadh, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, the company provides comprehensive daily, weekly, and monthly rental solutions. Its fleet spans economy to performance luxury vehicles, supported by airport pickup and chauffeur-driven services.
Ingvar Jansson
24baba | Rent a Car Dubai
+971 54 355 4055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.