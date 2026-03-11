CULT WINES REPORTS: FINE WINE MARKET RECOVERY CONTINUES THROUGH Q1 2026

Cult Wines - specialist in fine wine investment

Data from CultX signals market momentum in early 2026, corroborated by Liv-ex performance, the first consecutive months of positive movement in three years.

After three years of correction, the signals point to returning buyer confidence, improving portfolio performance and market activity indicating healthy price discovery rather than distressed selling.” — Tom Gearing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cult Wines , operator of Cult Wine Investment, the world's largest fine wine investment manager with ~£200m under management, and CultX , the world's most sophisticated 24/7 fine wine trading marketplace, today reports continued positive momentum across the fine wine market through the first two months of 2026.The fine wine market endured one of its most significant corrections in modern history following the post-pandemic peak of late 2022, with the Liv-ex 100, the industry's benchmark index, declining 27% over the following three years. Against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, equity market volatility, and rising geopolitical tensions, fine wine has demonstrated renewed resilience. Data from Cult's platform and independent market indices point to improving fundamentals and a sustained recovery that began in Q4 2025 and has continued into 2026.This report draws on verified transaction data from the CultX marketplace, Cult Wine Investment client portfolio performance, and independent third-party index data from Liv-ex. Liv-ex, the fine wine industry's leading benchmark provider, confirms the recovery signal across multiple indices.Q4 2025 performance:1. The Liv-ex Fine Wine 100 and Fine Wine 50 both rose approximately 2.5% over the final four months of 2025.2. The Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, the broadest measure of the market, rose approximately 1% over the same period.3. September 2025 marked the first growth in the Liv-ex 1000 since March 2023, with 589 of its component wines recording positive movement.Q1 2026 continuation:1. The Liv-ex 100 has posted a further +0.6% gain since the start of 2026.2.The Champagne 50 is up +1.4% year-to-date.3.The Italy 100 has risen +0.7% year-to-date.4. The Bordeaux 500 and Bordeaux Legends 40 have both edged higher.While these advances are modest in absolute terms, their significance lies in their consistency. After three years of declining or flat indices, consecutive months of positive movement across multiple benchmarks represent a meaningful shift in market sentiment. As Liv-ex's own analysis notes, turning points in fine wine tend to be confirmed by behaviour rather than commentary. The behaviour, across bids, trades, and pricing, is now pointing in one direction.CULTX PLATFORM DATARecord Activity Signals Returning Investor ConfidenceCultX operates as the world's only live 24/7 fine wine trading marketplace, with over 12,000 active markets, pre-verified authenticated wines, and more than £200m of historical transaction data. Because every trade on CultX is a verified, real-money transaction between a real buyer and seller, the platform's activity metrics function as a real-time leading indicator of market sentiment — more current than any monthly index.All key platform metrics have moved materially since the start of 2026:1. Gross Merchandise Value on CultX is up 180% since the end of 2024, reflecting a substantial increase in the value of wine changing hands on the platform.2. New user registrations in February 2026 more than doubled compared to November 2025, the fastest rate of new participant growth since the platform launched.3. 57% of all wines listed on CultX currently have active bids, with 2,760 wines attracting buyer interest.4. 44% of active markets are showing competitive bid dynamics, with multiple buyers competing for the same wine.5. Peak numbers of active sellers are being matched by rising buyer activity, creating genuine two-sided market velocity rather than distressed selling.The convergence of rising buyer demand with increasing seller participation is the hallmark of a liquid, healthy market. These are not vanity metrics. They are the mechanics of price discovery working as they should.Client Investment Portfolios: Back in Positive TerritoryCult Wine Investment tracks client portfolio performance through an equal-weighted index of the unique wines held across client portfolios, measuring actual price change over time. On this basis, the index rose 0.62% between September and December 2025, and has risen a further 0.84% in the first two months of 2026, representing a total gain of 1.46% over the six-month period.For context, the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, the broadest independent measure of the fine wine market, rose 1.22% over the same period. The close alignment between the two indices reflects the breadth of Cult's equal-weighted methodology and provides independent corroboration that client portfolios are moving in line with, and modestly ahead of, the wider market recovery.After three years in which client portfolios tracked the broader market correction, six consecutive months of positive returns represent a meaningful inflexion point. The data support the view that the market has found its floor, that repricing across leading wines is underway, and that the recovery, which began in Q4 2025, has carried momentum into the new year.CultX Verified Trade Data: Three Case StudiesThe following examples are drawn from verified trades completed on the CultX marketplace. All prices are actual transaction prices, not estimates or mid-market valuations.1. Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste, Pauillac 2015+24% price appreciation in just over three months based on verified platform tradesTraded at £248 per bottle in February 2026, up from £203 per bottle in November 20252. Château Cheval Blanc, Saint-Émilion Grand Cru 2016+15.5% price appreciation since September 2025Base price of £2,553 per six in September 2025Traded twice in 2026 at £2,975 and £2,950 per six3. Château Léoville Poyferré, 2e Cru Classé, Saint-Julien 2016+19.5% price appreciation since September 2025Base price of £365 per six in September 2025Traded twice in March 2026 at £420 and £436 per six"The data we are seeing across our platform in early 2026 is genuinely encouraging. After three years of correction, the signals are pointing in the right direction — returning buyer confidence, improving portfolio performance, and the kind of two-sided market activity on CultX that indicates healthy price discovery rather than distressed selling.The Liv-ex data corroborates what we are seeing in our own transaction data. Multiple consecutive months of positive index performance, combined with record platform activity on CultX, suggest this is a genuine market turn rather than a temporary bounce. Fine wine has always rewarded patient, long-term investors, and the current data supports that thesis." Tom Gearing, CEO, Cult Wines.

